Beautiful born in August, from Jason Momoa to Chris Hemsworth

No.ati ad August, between the sign of Leo and Virgo there are many actors and singers – with indisputable sex appeal – who celebrate their birthday in the summer.

Kissed perhaps by the sun and the positive influences of this month, they are dominated by the energies of fire and earth which make them people with great energy and good charismatic gifts, with a sense of responsibility towards themselves and others.

August born beautiful: Jason Momoa and his long haired sex appeal

1.93 meters of pure beauty. Jason Momoa aka Aquaman opens the celebration dances on August 1st, with its 42 years and the charm that leaves you speechless.

If first glance is his sex appeal to attract attention it is good to know that Jason Momoa it is much more. In fact, the actor is a true activist and environmentalist, who personally supports the battle against the pollution of the seas caused by plastic, so much so that in 2019 he cut his full beard in favor of the cause and subsequently donated Acquaman’s trident (broken ed) in support of Greenpeace.

His beauty routine stars i long hair that the actor often keeps loose or tied in a queue using only the spiral rubber bands, which do not mistreat the hair.

The secret to strong, non-breaking hair? According to the actor the Guinness beer extremely rich in vitamins… seeing is believing.

Tom Brady celebrates 44 years

Married to Gisele Bündchen in 2009 the quarterback Tom Brady turns 44 on August 3. Considered one of the strongest players in the history of American football and has become a real legend this year thanks to the victory of the Super Bowl with the Tampa Buccaneers and scoring a new record.

As an athlete and sports enthusiast he is always attentive to his diet and, like his wife, he chooses one almost daily diet rich in vegetables and fruits. Perfect smile, sculpted jaw and brown hair, make it a real one sex symbol, beloved by all of America and beyond.

Antonio Banderas, the 61 years of Zorro

It can be considered super sexy even at 61? Absolutely yes, if you call us Antonio Banderas that the 10/08 will celebrate his birthday.

Even exceeded the -anta, Antonio Banderas perfectly embodies the allure from Latin chico which many fell in love with while watching Zorro. Banderas’s eyes, black and deep, are still his strong point, mixed with that short cut bordering on shaved that today is streaked with gray.

Chris Hemsworth, 38 for Thor

Celebrate on August 11th Chris Hemsworth, who turns 38. Famous for playing the role of Thor, the actor’s “divine” beauty is undeniable.

1.90 cm tall and with a muscular and statuesque physique, the actor is not only dedicated to weightlifting but also to the meditation and yoga, which he practices daily. Like Jason Momoa too Chris Hemsworth loves to play with her hair, going from the classic long and blonde surfer hair, to a neat short cut that highlights her perfect features.

Raoul Bova, 50 years old for the Italian sex symbol

They celebrate at home i 50 years of Raoul Bova, who will blow out the candles on August 14th.

Always considered one of the most beautiful Italian actors, for some years Raoul Bova has given way to gray hair and beard. Its timeless beauty is also due to the awesome shoulders and pectorals maintained over the years thanks to swimming, in which the actor is a true champion.

Beautiful born in August: those celebrated on August 15th

Lucky date that of August 15, which sees the birthdays of two highly regarded celebrities, Ben Affleck and Joe Jonas.

Ben Affleck, 49 and again with Jennifer Lopez

We talk about nothing but the found love between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. It seems like 2002 again when the two were a steady couple, today after various experiences, they seem to have found each other again.

It will be the charm of Batman but also time seems to stand still for Ben Affleck, were it not for the new fine lines around his eyes and a few white hairs poking out of his beard.

Joe Jonas, 32 for Sansa Stark’s husband

Born in Arizona on August 15, 1989, Joe Jonas celebrates 32 years, former member of the Jonas Brother band.

True heartthrob and sex symbol, among his most famous achievements there are Demi Lovato, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift, until you get to Sophie Turner, Sansa Stark of the Iron Throne, who married in 2019.

His look could be defined as “scruffy chic”, the singer in fact wears short but always matted raven black hair and a few days’ beard. The tattoos and sunglasses, from which he never separates, increase the seductive charm.

Rupert Grint, 33 for Ron Weasley

Happy birthday Ron Weasley, Harry Potter’s red-haired friend, celebrates his 33rd birthday on August 24th. Arrived on Instagram with more than 10 years of delay, the English actor presented his first daughter, Wednesday G. Grint, on social networks.

Famous for his carrot-colored hair, he comes state often mistaken for singer Ed Sheeran so much so that he participated in the video of the song Lego House. After Harry Potter, he starred in various roles, including the television series Snatch (2017), based on the film of the same name by Guy Ritchie.

