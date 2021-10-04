Beautiful born in October: from Sting to Matt Damon to Hugh Jackman

No.ati in October between sign of libra and scorpio, there are many celebrity men who celebrate their birthday. A brief astral portrait, before being aesthetic: sociable character, charm next door, propensity for artistic skills. Perhaps it is thanks to the influence of the stars that among those born in this month there are actors and singers, who marry charm and talent.

Beautiful born in October: Sting, 70 years of charm from Englishman

Opens the roundup of the beautiful born in October the singer Sting, who celebrates 70 years on the 2nd of the month. Bewitching voice and timeless beauty, Sting perfectly represents the classic English charm that for decades has won admirers of all ages.

Her look has never changed much over the years, always faithful to a barely hinted beard and short blond hair, now turned gray. Yet the charm never fails.

Also thanks to a detail of his private life that intrigues a lot, that is, the tantric sex. For over 20 years it hasn’t been a mystery the sexual understanding between the singer and his wife, thanks to him about yoga that educates to a deep control of one’s body.

Matt Damon, 51 and not seeing them

His birthday is 8 October Matt Damon, iconic face of the 90s and one of the sexiest actors in Hollywood. Sculpted jaw, short hair and timeless charm for him too, who for some years has given his hair a vintage chic look by discovering modeling waxes, ideal for giving the hair a more elegant look.

Another aspect unchanged from the 90s? His friendship relationship with Ben Affleck, always by his side, both in the cinema and on the red carpet.

Carlo Cracco, the chef most admired by the women of Italy

Carlo Cracco also celebrates 56 years on 8 September. Also known as “the Clooney of sautéed”, he is the starred chef who puts all Italian women in agreement, decreed a sex symbol.

Accomplices the charm of the stove, or perhaps the mysterious suardo, in fact, he stole the hearts of his viewers. His look? Radical chic, with long but well-groomed hair and a perfectly adjusted beard.

Hugh Jackman, 53 from Wolverine

Unforgettable in his role as X-Man, theactor Hugh Jackman turns 53 on 12 October. Time seems to have stopped, were it not for the new salt and pepper beard recently shown longer than in the past.

To give a hand to the actor’s charm, his own hyper-muscular physique, fundamental in the role of Wolverine. His routine? Lots of gym and specific workouts with machines, as he showed on his social profile during the lockdown. But not only that, the actor also tries his hand at archery, perfect for keeping shoulders and arms toned.

Zac Efron, 34 years old from blond to dark brown and vice versa

It has returned to its natural color Zac Efron, 34 on October 18. The actor is certainly not new to changes of look, just remember when in 2019 he made his entrance on the red carpet of the Tribeca Film Festival with the slightly pinkish platinum blonde hair, then move on to an ice blonde.

Yet despite the years that have passed since High School Musical, the actor manages to keep his youthful charm intact. Certainly thanks to her bright smile and blue eyes that never change.

Joaquin Phoenix, celebrates 47 years Joker

Transformer born, Joaquin Phoenix, 47 on October 28, knows what it means to change. And not just in terms of the script.

Some of his roles are unforgettable, such as the masterful interpretation of Johnny Cash in When love burns or in Gladiator And Her, obviously up to the unforgettable Joker. The actor manages to change and completely merge with his character, thanks to the Stanislavskij Method he uses. Yet for the film that earned him the Oscar, the actor lost over 25 kilos.

Today, also recently becoming a dad, he has regained weight, although he has been following a vegan diet for years. The salt and pepper hair is worn short back and the beard left longer is now white. But the charm remains unchanged.

