Beautiful but also impossible. Col Toro is settebello with crazy

In yesterday’s match, the frame of a year that has something special for the Nerazzurri, Simone Inzaghi’s Inter signed another, yet another, test bench that says so much about itself, about the work that the Piacenza coach has done up to at this moment and the path that lies ahead. Beautiful and impossible to overcome this ‘battleship’ which today is easy to praise, as Inzaghi elegantly ‘complains’ to the microphones immediately after the race: “It is normal that today it is convenient for everyone to say that Inter are a battleship and are the favorite, but I remember that in July the judgments were not like that “ bursts out the former Lazio who with a lot of smile removes a few pebbles from his shoes. A game of ‘purification of all weights’ that starts from 94 minutes on the pitch during which Inzaghi’s team confirms itself as the most fit and mature team in the championship.

SEVEN WITH THE MAD – In the most suitable period to bring out the ‘game’ cards, to draw the best card of the deck is still the champion team of Italy, increasingly in control of itself and of the standings: tenth goal in the last three games, compared of the zero scores collected in the league from November 27 onwards, a match won 2-0 at Venice. Forty-nine total goals scored so far, against 15 conceded in total, one more than Spalletti’s Napoli who yesterday stumbled against Spezia, giving Milan an advantage but lost gas compared to the leaders, today at +7. This recurring number for the reigning Italian champions who today, at the dawn of the day after the seventh consecutive victory, also celebrates a balance of +14 compared to Spalletti’s own blues, a month ago 7 points higher than the Beloved . A month of mind-boggling numbers for Biscione which today also and above all makes the trainer proud who did not miss the opportunity to show off all his refined and sought-after charmer skills. At Inter last June, consecrated by the Scudetto, Simone Inzaghi affects a lot, even shaping the chromosomal structure, bringing to light that much silenced stretch of crazy, sometimes borderline, team with a thousand facets. Seven with the crazy.

BEAUTIFUL AND IMPOSSIBLE – Inzaghian philosophy and game, once again underlined and incensed by Alessandro Bastoni who in the post-match speaks for the umpteenth time about the “hand” of a coach “who gives us unpredictability that last year maybe we lacked a little” . Unpredictability and beauty, these terms are popular in the examinations of the last weeks of the Beloved, who find the best ally in experience, awareness and maturity that the scudetto and the growth path had last season led to the team, demonstrated yesterday against Torino. Ivan Juric’s team, as often happens with his teams, shows up at San Siro with the classic Juric brazenness that does not retreat in front of any opponent, including Italian champions, sometimes sent into difficulty by a well-planned maneuver that asphyxiated them at times the tramsAnd. It is precisely on this occasion, however, that the Nerazzurri show their tactical and mental flexibility, ultimately a winning card against Toro. which brings home the three frame points of a team impossible to beat even when not very beautiful, as well as an increasingly beautiful and growing year.

SETTEBELLO – And not just the useful result once again brought home: to show himself in all his beauty is the Nerazzurri with the 7 on his shoulders. He entered with the right electricity to give a shock to his teammates, trapped in a soporific rhythm of a match that finds Lautaro the least fit of the home team’s match. For a Lautaro who does not affect at the exit, an electric Sanchez at the entrance, but also the Chilean himself does not find the right moment and flicker to affect the race. Nonetheless, his entry into the field brings oxygen, verve and that touch of beauty missed in the previous seventy minutes and that so jumped to the eye. Games that find in the pole taken in full at the 88th the clearest and most delicious opportunity, wasted for so much, which infuse some notes of beauty to an Inter that against the grenade has acted with a lot of inhibitory brake pulled that has slowed down their aestheticism in favor of a rare conservative but always valid philosophy of ‘doing what must be done’. This is emblematic of an increasingly mature Inter who knows how to manage himself the way he wants.

December 23, 2021 (change December 23, 2021 | 08:37)

