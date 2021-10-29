Beautiful, do you know who the Italian voice actress of Brooke Logan is? We know it very well

Beautiful, do you know who the Italian voice actress of the protagonist Brooke Logan is? We know it very well; that’s who gives voice to the famous character.

She is one of the absolute protagonists of Beautiful. And, together with Eric Forrester, played by John McCook, she is the only one to still be present on the soap, for 35 years. Yes, because many characters of the beloved American TV series have disappeared from the set for a few years, others have changed actors, but she has not. Brooke Logan she has been with Beautiful since 1987 and it has always been her face, the wonderful Katherine Kelly Lang. But, instead, who is it that gives her the voice?

Over the years, many have wondered who is the Italian voice of the protagonist of Beautiful. Well, we know her voice actress very well: she was one of the protagonists of a beloved Italian soap. Let’s find out who it is!

Who is the Italian voice actress of Beautiful’s Brooke Logan? She was the star of a successful soap!

A voice that has now become familiar to the Italian public. AND Brooke Logan’s warm voice, protagonist of the soap opera Beautiful. Aired every day on Channel 5, the series is a real success and at the center of the plot there is almost always her, Brooke. You know who is the voice actress Who gives Logan the voice? Vivere viewers will undoubtedly remember it!

It is about Mavi Felli, who for ten years was part of the cast of the beloved Canale 5 soap. In Vivere, the actress played the role of Emilia De Carolis, characters loved by the public. Since 1993, Mavi has been the voice of Brooke Logan, taking over from previous voice actress Roberta Greganti. But in addition to the protagonist of Beautiful, the 55-year-old Roman has lent her voice to Pamela Anderson in Baywatch and to many great artists, such as Drew Barrymore, Nicole Kidman and Michelle Pfeiffer. As an actress, as well as in Vivere, we have seen her in various sitcoms such as Caro Maestro and Finalmente Soli.

Without a doubt, the Italians would be able to recognize the voice of Brooke, and therefore of the splendid Mavi, even with their eyes closed. And you, did you know Logan’s voice actress?