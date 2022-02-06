Beautiful from an early age, when you grow up you go to the Ariston stage with Gianni Morandi: that’s who she is

Do you recognize who is this little girl who has become a world famous showgirl from the world of entertainment? That’s who we’re talking about.

This little girl with deep dark eyes and a delicate smile has grown into a sex symbol. Her body is the envy of everyone and on social media she often shows her life in Los Angeles, where she lives.

She was born in Sardinia, but her career takes her away from her homeland, to which, however, she always remains tied. But let’s see in detail who we are talking about.

Elisabetta Canalis: from strip tissue the news to television presenter

Yes, the girl in the previous photo is Elisabetta Canalis who has a career in the world of TV today. Part as tissue paper a Strip the news, the historic program conceived by Antonio Ricci, in which he worked together with Maddalena Corvaglia. The two became the most famous showgirls and also the most successful after. Following the experience as a tissue she started working in the world of acting. He was part of the cast of the Canale 5 fiction Carabinieri, then of the comedy sitcom Lovebugs together with Fabio De Luigi.

The experience as a conductor also began when she was chosen by Gianni Morandi, then artistic director, to conduct the Sanremo Festival. Overseas she has a few small roles in international films and is part of the TV series Leverage – Legal advice. Also in the United States he participates as a competitor in Dancing with the stars (in English Dancing with the stars). Repeat a few years after the experience at the Sanremo Festival. From 2021 he leads Cover Lives – All the truth about… broadcast on Tv8.

During these years, his private life has often been at the center of gossip. Starting with his relationship with the footballer Christian Vieri. Subsequently, she was linked to Hollywood actor George Clooney. During this relationship she is known by all the overseas tabloid newspapers. After the end of the relationship with Clooney, she meets the surgeon Brian Perri, whom he marries and with whom he has a daughter, Skyler Eva. The couple lives in Los Angeles, despite constant trips to Italy for work reasons.

In a nutshell, Elisabetta Canalis is a woman who started from Sardinia and achieved success and fulfilled her dream of living in one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world, Los Angeles.