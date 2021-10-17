Beautiful good masters in not giving a damn

You, Anne Hathaway,

we last saw it like this.

Very pregnant. Hand on the belly. Beautiful and happy. Uncontainable. Location, the red carpet of Modern Love. When he said: “It’s time to give a new vision of love”. Not hers for husband Adam Shulman. Met at a festival. Seduced as a joke. Today father of his second son, on the way …

He, Ryan Gosling, has been hiding for a while. How he likes it. Lately it was his wife (or partner?) Eva Mendes who spoke. Who said that now that the two daughters are grown up, she is thinking of returning to the set. After launching her own fashion brand. She certainly continues to be convinced of have the most beautiful man in the world beside you. How to blame her?

Anne Hathaway and Ryan Gosling: what do today’s birthday parties have in common?

What Ryan Gosling and Anne Hathaway have in common? Meanwhile, they are the celebrated today. And then don’t you find that she married his double? Look at the photo below …

ANNE: THE BEAUTY EVOLUTION OF THE PRETTY PRINCESS

Ryan Gosling turns 39. He is a strange Canadian born in London (11/12/1980), passed through the Disney Channel factory and landed in First Man. TO La La Land. And the sequel to Blade Runner. The next Ryan in our life will be the one of My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres. Only in voice, however … Apparently he prefers to stay at home with his daughters Esmeralda and Amada. General evidence of when Eva Mendes will return to work?

Anne Hathaway turns 37. She is also a former Disney baby. You remember it with hair not yet artfully cut (bob, pixie cut, she’s been through them all), but rather with the looks from ordinary girl in Pretty Princess? Everything served to make us believe in the revisited fable. She, too, next to Julie Andrews alias Mary Poppins… Now, in fact, she has just launched Modern Love, the tv series. Soon it will be in five films, in cinemas.

Anne & Ryan: masters in the art of not giving a damn (from Hollywood)

The nice thing about Ryan Gosling & Anne Hathaway is that they have been everything. Baby star. Teen idols. It boy & girl. Millennials Icons. Also fashion testimonial. Prada him and Valentino her. Even when the Maison still identified with Valentino Garavani. He always invited her to his yacht in the summer. She sported her red dresses on the red carpet.

If you think about it, there is also the fact that he has something feminine. And she’s masculine.

A LIFE AS RYAN, THE MAN WHO LOVES WOMEN

Ryan Gosling is the man who loves women and women love because he never was macho. He was a classic sweetheart (The pages of our life) and drugged (Blue Valentine), made us tenderness (Lars is a girl of his own: super when she takes the blow-up doll to her parents’ house) and shiver (Formula for a crime, Love & Secrets), laugh (The Nice Guys) and envy his partners. Carey Mulligan in Drive. Eva Mendes in Like a thunder. Emma Stone especially in La La Land. Claire Foy in First Man. Even the algorithm of Blade Runner 2049. If you think about it, the most poignant love …

He may have married with Eva Mendes. Certainly he had Esmeralda and Amada from her. He had previously loved Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams…

The tomboy & the man who loves women

Anne Hathaway is the red carpet tomboy. The tomboy. In Ocean’s 8 made the thief star. Like the magpie… It is from the times of The devil wears Prada who ‘plays’ with fashion houses and their creations, wearing them with the same spirit with which a little girl dresses her dolls. Having fun. Dreaming. Seeing herself beautiful.

Putting her arms under Valentino, Giorgio Armani, Tom Ford and so on, listing fashion godfathers who transformed her from ‘spectacles’ to Hollywood princess. “Occhialuta” is his term.

It is the definition of herself as a girl that she gave to myself, when one morning at 9 very punctual (Unique!) showed up in heel 12 for the interview. Laughing at himself and his heels at that time of the morning. But without taking them off …

Look for her Selina / Cat Woman in The dark Knight. The return. But also his Kym in Rachel is about to get married. Its Maggie in Loves & other remedies. They are the most ‘sick’ Anne (variously). The least princesses. The most disheveled. The most ‘true’. Another affirmation of his.

Ryan Gosling said: “I think women are better than men. They are stronger. More advanced. I look at my daughters who have made these continuous leaps forward from an early age. Always leaving the males behind … “.

Anne Hathaway said: “I’m beautiful after a whole team of makeup artists and hairdressers have spent an hour looking after me. I feel beautiful and feel really good after not looking in the mirror for days“…

Happy Birthday, Anne & Ryan …

