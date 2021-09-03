Beautiful, have you ever seen Ronn Moss’ wife? That’s who the beautiful is

Beautiful, do you know the wife of Ronn Moss, first and historian Ridge Forrester? Who is the beautiful woman who married the actor.

For decades, Beautiful one of the flagship soaps of Canale 5, accompanying the lunch of millions of viewers in Italy; the series is also still the most followed in the world, a sign of how the production has managed from time to time to stage new plots.

Ridge and Brooke, but also Eric and Stephanie, have entered the collective imagination, as have the new characters introduced over time. The passage of time has also pushed some historical actors to abandon the soap: one above all Ronn Moss, who left the series in 2012 after 26 years. But do you know the wife? And no, it’s not Brooke!

Beautiful, who is the wife of Ronn Moss, a longtime actor from Ridge

After so many years together on the set, with their characters in love, it wouldn’t have been strange to see Moss married to Katherine Kelly Lang, Brooke’s longtime actress; but the woman who managed to win the actor’s heart is actually another.

The beautiful woman is called Devin Devasquez, and is 58 years old; from an early age he began to work in the entertainment world, both as actress who as a model, enough to become in the 80s Playboy Playmate.

Devin had several stories before meeting Ronn: first, in the 80s, with Prince (famous singer-songwriter and record producer), then a few years later even with Sylvester Stallone.

Finally, finally the stability and the meeting with the charming Ridge Forrester of the small screen, her current husband; the couple, to celebrate and seal their love once again, decided to remarry and do it right in our country, in Calabria.

Ronn, on the other hand, has always been very attached to Italy, so much so that he was often a guest in the studio of various programs and also participated in Dancing with the stars.