Beautiful, have you ever seen Ronn Moss’ wife? That’s who the beautiful is

Ronn Moss remains one of the most desired men on the small screen: the former Ridge Forrester of Beautiful has been happy for years next to his wife, the beautiful Devin Devasquez.

For years Ronn Moss has lent the face to one of the protagonists of the longest running soap on the small screen, Ridge Forrester by Beautiful, a character loved and appreciated also by the Italian public.

The American actor has always kept a very special bond with Italy and has often talked about himself in very exciting interviews, talking about his career, but also about his private life.

Ronn Moss reconfirms his love for his wife: second marriage in Calabria

Some time ago, guest of Mara Venier at Domenica In, Ronn Moss confirmed his strong bond with his wife who, as reported by the weekly “Today”, the man has decided to remarry for the second time in Italy. The woman managed to bewitch the handsome actor who wanted to express his promises for the second time in his life and swear eternal love to his partner who has always been close to him.

READ ALSO->Beautiful, who is Liam’s wife in real life: that’s who the actor is married to, beautiful

Loading... Advertisements

The former actor of the Beautiful, who in the soap was romantically linked to Brooke Logan, and his wife have chosen Calabria as a location for their second wedding or rather for a wedding that is the confirmation of that love that has binded them for over 15 years. More than ten years ago, the first Yes arrived to celebrate a union strongly desired by destiny. But who is the woman who stole the heart of the dark and charming actor? Let’s find out together!

Who is Devin Devasquez: the career of the wife of the former actor of Beautiful

Devin Devasquez, the wife of Ronn Moss, was born in Baton Rouge, in the state of Louisiana in 1963. Since she was very young she has worked in the entertainment world, both as an actress and as a model, having been immediately noticed for her incredible beauty. In 1985 she was chosen for a very important and coveted role in the United States: Devasquez was, in fact, Playmate, or the model that is usually depicted in the central part of the newspaper. Playboy.

Devin has not only dedicated herself to a career as a model but also to that of an actress: in her curriculum there are several appearances and the woman has also obtained a role in some commercials and American films, such as “Can’t Buy Me Love” with Patrick Dempsey o “Society” with Billy Warlock. In addition to the cinema we also saw her on TV, where she won the talent show “Star Search”. Away from the screens, young and old, she has also tried her hand at writing a book with the title “The Naked Truth About A Pinup Model”.

READ ALSO->Darin Brooks father of the second child: the announcement of the actor of Beautiful

The father of the beautiful Creason it was not the only love of his life: delving into the private life of the woman also finds a brief relationship with Prince, the celebrated singer-songwriter and record producer, dating back to 1985, and a history with Sylvester Stallone in 1988. Then in 2009 his love life found the desired stability thanks to the meeting with the actor who played the role of Ridge in Beautiful.