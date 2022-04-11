Beautiful: Marc Anthony’s girlfriend falls in love with everyone on social networks

Mark Anthony He gave himself another chance at love and that is why he once again gave his heart to a Miss Universe. A few weeks ago it was confirmed that the salsero began an affair with the model and beauty queen of Paraguay Nadia Ferreyra. This news caused a great impact due to the great age difference between the two protagonists.

Mark Anthony He is going through one of the greatest moments of his life since he is not only succeeding with his music but also in love. A few weeks ago there were strong rumors that the famous salsa singer was in a relationship with the Miss Universe Paraguay 2021, Nadia Ferrera. This was confirmed by the singer himself through his official accounts with a series of publications that he dedicated to his beloved.

On this occasion, the beautiful Paraguayan was left with the eyes of all her fans by sharing in her profile of her official account of Instagram a series of photos that show how beautiful she currently looks at 22 years old. You can also see how happy she is with the talented salsa singer who is 31 years older than her. She wrote “love is in the air” in the caption, to which he replied, “You’re absolutely right.”

Who is Nadia Ferreira?

Nadia Ferrera is an international model and Paraguayan businesswoman, she was appointed Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 and represented Paraguay at Miss Universe 2021, finishing as the first runner-up of the seventieth edition of Miss Universe. As a model, she first gained recognition in 2018, after being selected for Custo Barcelona’s O/W 2018 show at New York Fashion Week. She has since appeared in Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, L’Officiel and Robb Report Singapore.

In addition to having an innate beauty, the Paraguayan model also had a stint on television as she became a local celebrity after her participation in the program Parodying from telefuture in 2015, in which participants imitate famous singers, such as Taylor Swift Y Violetta. This caused his fame to grow in various parts of the continent.

To the surprise of many, the blue-eyed brunette is 22 years old and despite the great age difference she has with her current partner, they are seen very much in love through the social media. the former of Jennifer Lopez He is currently 53 years old, so the difference between the two is 31 years. It could even be his father.