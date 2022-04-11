Entertainment

Beautiful: Marc Anthony’s girlfriend falls in love with everyone on social networks

Mark Anthony He gave himself another chance at love and that is why he once again gave his heart to a Miss Universe. A few weeks ago it was confirmed that the salsero began an affair with the model and beauty queen of Paraguay Nadia Ferreyra. This news caused a great impact due to the great age difference between the two protagonists.

Mark Anthony He is going through one of the greatest moments of his life since he is not only succeeding with his music but also in love. A few weeks ago there were strong rumors that the famous salsa singer was in a relationship with the Miss Universe Paraguay 2021, Nadia Ferrera. This was confirmed by the singer himself through his official accounts with a series of publications that he dedicated to his beloved.

