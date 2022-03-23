Beautiful moment! Sampedrana couple get engaged at Coldplay concert

A Honduran couple got engaged during the concert that the British band Coldplay offered this weekend at the San José National Stadium in Costa Rica.

kathleen rivers (26) traveled with her now fiancé Robert Marquez (31) to the country of Tico, to be able to enjoy live the show of the interpreters of hits like “Yellow”, “Clocks” and “Paradise”.

Which Kathleen she did not suspect is that her partner was going to kneel down and ask her to marry him just at the moment when Chris Martin (vocalist of Coldplay) sang the songFix You”.

“It was a moment of too much emotion! There was no room for joy. He was very good at covering the surprise because I had no suspicions during the whole trip or anything, we both cried with emotion, ”the young woman from San Pedro shared to Newspaper The Press.