Beautiful moment! Sampedrana couple get engaged at Coldplay concert

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
A Honduran couple got engaged during the concert that the British band Coldplay offered this weekend at the San José National Stadium in Costa Rica.
kathleen rivers (26) traveled with her now fiancé Robert Marquez (31) to the country of Tico, to be able to enjoy live the show of the interpreters of hits like “Yellow”, “Clocks” and “Paradise”.
Which Kathleen she did not suspect is that her partner was going to kneel down and ask her to marry him just at the moment when Chris Martin (vocalist of Coldplay) sang the songFix You”.
“It was a moment of too much emotion! There was no room for joy. He was very good at covering the surprise because I had no suspicions during the whole trip or anything, we both cried with emotion, ”the young woman from San Pedro shared to Newspaper The Press.
The young woman who works from home for a company in the United States mentioned that they are both big fans of Coldplay and that they were excited about the experience, since it was their first trip outside of Honduras. They were dating since January 6, 2018.
I will never get over this moment! It was perfect! I never imagined that I would get a chance to see Coldplay live, much less that they were going to propose to me in one. You are my all love, I love you, I love you, I love you !!”, Ríos wrote on her Facebook account.
After sharing the video on your Facebook, friends and family of young couple in love They congratulated them on the social network.