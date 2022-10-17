Beautiful or gross? this was the cake that Ryan Reynolds made for his wife

Between uneven cakes, love and a great sense of humor, actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake Lively, usually end their family celebrations. It doesn’t matter if it’s Valentine’s Day or a Birthday, there’s always fun in the Reynolds’ home.

Canadian actor, producer and businessman, Ryan ReynoldsHe began his career in comedy Two Guys and a Girlwhich was followed by hits like X-Men, The Proposal,Green Lantern Y Deadpool. In 2010, People magazine named him the sexiest man in the world, and boy is he! Not only sexy, but romantic, as he demonstrated in the cake he made for his wife for Valentine’s Day.

Ryan He is married to the also actress, businesswoman, and model, Blake Lively, with whom he has 3 children. The couple does not hide her acts of affection on social networks, so the actor was not ashamed to publish the cake that he himself prepared for her, according to a Post on his Instagram account.

“I made this cake for my wife. Frosting is glue, because I’m not a scientist,” he wrote. Ryan in the caption of the photo, while holding a heart-shaped cake, decorated with many strawberries. Her frightened face is epic, and the fact is that, in reality, the cake did not turn out to be the most neat thing in the world.

Nevertheless, Reynolds He received very good comments from his followers. Such as “You have set the bar very high”. And certainly, the thought is what counts. Surely Ryan He put a lot of love into its preparation as a treat for his dear wife.

And speaking of uneven cakes, on another occasion, his wife Blake posted a photo on her Instagram account of a birthday cake she had made for Reynolds, but apparently the actor did not resist the temptation and took a bite before the celebration. “What ANIMAL eats its cake (cake) without first blowing out the candles? I honestly can’t believe we’re still married,” the actress joked.

Cake made by Ryan Reynolds for his wife. Photo: Instagram