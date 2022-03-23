Beautiful: this is how the daughters of Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie dress

For some years now, the sons and daughters of the various stars of Hollywood are trending in social media for their posts on their official accounts. In addition, because of some specific cases, her beauty and looks capture everyone’s attention. These are the cases of Shiloh Jolie-Pittdaughter of Angelina Jolie and of Emme Muniz Lopezdaughter of the singer Jennifer Lopez.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt She is 15 years old and is the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. With such surnames, little else needs to be done to stand out, hair Shiloh She has a special sensitivity for fashion and as a good teenager she is a fan of wearing very daring looks. In this case, we see her wearing a denim jacket with patches, which she combines with a black dress and low-top converse.

Likewise, in the past galas of the film The Eternalswhich her mother starred in, Shiloh She has worn various dresses that have shown all her beauty. In addition, her genes that she carries from both her mother and her father have made her one of the most beautiful teenagers in entertainment. Hollywood.

The other case that we review in the note is that of Emme Muniz Lopezwho is the daughter of Jennifer Lopez. Last February she turned 14 years old and despite her young age she has shown that she not only has great talent but that she also has a strong personality. In the middle of last year the daughter of JLo and Mark Anthony She was the cover of different fashion magazines for changing her hair color to green. This indicates that she is not at all interested in what others think and is carried away by what she feels at that moment.

Despite being a teenager, Emme He has shown all his artistic talent. It is that even though she is only 14 years old, she has already debuted as a singer, writer and actress respectively. Her first appearance on stage was at the halftime show of the Super Bowl 2020 where he performed a song with his mother, while Shakira He played the drums.