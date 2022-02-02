“Beautiful weather at the Penzo. We will do it against Napoli!”

Andrew Tomaellodeputy mayor of Venicespoke to the microphones of Kiss Kiss Naples during Radio Goal, about the next challenge of the lagoon formation against the Naples. His words really were touching and they pointed out the heterogeneity of the Venetian population: many, in fact, are the Napoli fans in the lagoon also sympathizers of the Winged Lions.

“Spalletti was in Venice in the period of Zamparini, Sunday can be an excellent occasion to remember this. For Sunday the goal is play it without fear; when you play with the big is easier to have the mind uncluttered than when you play with competitors for safety“.

“What will the climate be like in Venice? We hope to have a very hot weather to the Penzo. I hope the weather is good too, getting to the stadium is an experience, it can only be reached by boat or on foot“.

“What is the relationship between Venice and Naples? Among the fans there will certainly also be Venetians by adoption who they cheer Naples and sympathize with Venice, the weather will be really nice. I went to the “Maradona” on the way out, returning to Serie A was wonderful, especially starting over from an important stage like that. And I took the opportunity to take a few days of vacation in the beautiful city of Naples“.