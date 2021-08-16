beautiful without makeup (and without extensions)

Jennifer Lopez does not fail to enchant with her beauty, even in a soap and water version. In the last shot shared on social media, she has no make-up and her hair is natural, wavy and after a long time without extensions. For her, time never seems to pass!

A fan’s dream of Jennifer Lopez it has turned into reality. For the diehard romantics and for those who have always cheered for Ben Affleck, the two are back together after 20 years, becoming the absolute protagonists of the summer of 2021. They are chatted and paparazzi everywhere: even during their vacation in Italy they have had the eyes of the world focused, for this flashback that has really monopolized the media interest since the first unconfirmed rumors. The pop star enjoyed relaxing days with her partner, showing off a breathtaking body: in a bikini, the 52-year-old pop star has nothing to envy to younger stars, she is in perfect physical shape. And this is largely thanks to the sport, which she continues to practice consistently and which makes her feel good, in fact she has admitted that she is in better shape now than when she was 20! On his return he charmed everyone by putting aside the holiday look for the benefit of a more princely one, with a lime green dress studded with sparkling beads by Elie Saab. But although she usually looks flawless, the singer is also at ease without her make-up. In the last photo posted on social media she is natural and also showed her new hair look.

J-Lo’s beauty secret

Jennifer Lopez did not resort to surgery. He has always denied those who, suspicious of his radiant, smooth and flawless skin, have insinuated a tweak. The merit of her always fresh and luminous face is due to a meticulous skincare routine, which she strictly follows and which consists of several phases. First there is the initial cleansing, an antioxidant and soothing cleanser, then proceeds with an illuminating and firming serum with an anti-gas effect and then concludes the steps with a hyaluronic acid-based cream with sun protection. As a lover of the beauty world, she personally launched herself in the sector as an entrepreneur, with its own line of products, which allows her to share the secrets of hers with all women ‘glow’ looks that have distinguished it for years.

Jennifer Lopez shows herself natural

With that bright and fresh look she showed herself on social media: without make-up, without filters, natural but with perfectly clean and radiant skin, thanks to the products in its line. Hair also attracted attention. The pop star, in fact, has abandoned the long extensions she had until a few days ago and sported some pretty shoulder-length locks, fashioned into beautiful beach waves. In short, she too has opted for natural hair, a choice that in recent months have taken into consideration several celebrities, relaunching the short hair. One of the first to wow with the transformation was Ariana Grande who said goodbye to her iconic ponytail to show off bangs and curls. And Nicole Kidman also gave us a cut, who no longer wears long hair but a decidedly jaunty pixie cut. With the new hairstyle J-lo really looks like a little girl: for her time seems to have stopped!