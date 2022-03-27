Beautifull! Ángela Aguilar shows off her great fashion style

Ángela Aguilar looks stylish with these three regional dresses

The famous singer Mexican Ángela Aguilar once again managed to exude great style with these 3 regional dresses that made her look like a doll without a doubt, being the sensation among her fans.

The young and talented daughter of Pepe Aguilar He usually shows us his style and elegance in each of his outfits.

The talented and charismatic Angela Aguilar is on tour in California and has been showing us grace and class with her beautiful outfits and charisma as she takes to the stage.

The interpreter looks beautiful in typical Mexican attire to honor her ties to the Aguilar Dynasty, one of the most respected in the recent history of the Mexican art community.

This is how Ángela showed off her beauty with a white dress, a very peculiar Mexican dress, a beauty simple that made her more beautiful and a sweet voice.

In another photo shared through her Instagram account, the young Aguilar shows off her stylized neck and shoulders in a yellow dress with a red top.

On another occasion, when she was singing Anna Barbara’s composition, she was wearing a long red dress, and due to her slender figure and kind smile, Angela’s melody suited her.

Thank you angelitxs de San Francisco for receiving me with so much love, my #MexicanaEnamorada Tour continues and I’ll be waiting for you tonight in Los Angeles at the @youtubetheater ?????”, the singer wrote in the publication.

She then showed off a green, blue and purple dress with cubic zirconia and a yellow, pink and red blouse with a deep neckline and floral print.

Of course, his fans did not take long to give him thousands of comments, at least 122 thousand positive comments, including his number one fan, the singer and businesswoman Anna Bárbara, who fell in love with his colleagues.

There is no doubt that beauty has no effect on talent and charm, and Angela is an example, the quality of her voice and the charisma that few have, apart from the ostentation of her clothes, or her color.