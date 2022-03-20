Beautifull! Enrique Iglesias and his wife celebrated the first year of his daughter’s life with tender PHOTO

The singer Enrique Iglesias and anna Kournikova they can brag about the successful professional careers they’ve had, but also about the lovely little ones that were born from their relationship.

The lovely couple have three little ones, the twins Nicholas and Lucyfour years old, and Marywho turned two years old last January.

It should be noted that neither of the two celebrities is very active on social networks, since they make very few publications on their personal accounts; besides that they tend to be somewhat reserved with respect to their family life.

However, upon completing her first year of life, the parents of Mary, the youngest daughter of these celebrities; They shared a beautiful photo of the baby.

“Precious”, “Beautiful as the mother”, “Precious Masha”, “She is very sweet”; read in the comments of the post.

It should be noted that this photograph is from the minor’s number one birthday, Mary is currently two years old but her parents have not shared any images.

Both the singer and the former Russian tennis player are very focused on raising their children and enjoy them very much.

Last year, the son of Julio Iglesias, announced that he would take a break from his career in order to enjoy the growth of his children in his home in Miami, since he has assured that the arrival of his children has changed his life completely.

According to the singer, what he does to see his children grow up happy is “be patient, listen to them, pamper them, love them, constantly repeat that you are with them,” as revealed in an interview with the Spanish program ‘The Anthill’.