Beauty: 3 bangs for all face types that are trending this fall

Haircut It is one of the decisions that can cost the most work, because without a doubt a change in the frame of the face is very evident and everyone notices it with the naked eye, that is why you must consider the best style that suits your face type before deciding to give a snip that will be irreversible for a few months, so you will avoid any disagreement that this may generate.

Fashion and beauty experts have revealed that the trend that will dominate beauty salons this fall is in bangs, whether they are on the side, open or straight, they will be ideal for those who want to renew their look and have a refreshment for the end of the year, that is why we present three options that look good with any type of face.

Let’s remember that bangs can help you downplay the features you don’t like and enhance those you want to highlight to look more beautiful. With its shape can give a lot of harmony to the face and another of its advantages is that it favors all ages, as it helps reduce the appearance of age.

Bangs always help reduce age. Photo: Instagram

3 bangs for all face types

straight bangs

The bushy straight bangs worn by actress Dakota Johnson is an ideal option for long faces, it provides a sweeter look because it rounds out the features, now if you think that this option is too risky for you because you have a lot of hair, you can opt for wear it shabby, you take weight off it but it generates the same visual effect on the face.

A tip is to always wear it above the eyebrows. Photo: Instagram

long bangs

This is the perfect option if you want a change but not so dramatic, Well, it is cut in strands that go from the cheekbone to the chin because the length is hidden with the rest of the hair, it helps a lot to hide wide foreheads, because it cuts that area of ​​the face giving an appearance of greater harmony.

Before and after a change of look with bangs. Photo: Instagram

open bangs

It is one of the most versatile styles, since the central part of the face is clear so that the weight remains on the sides, it greatly favors heart-shaped faces, since it hides the forehead giving prominence to the center of the face, it can also vary the long, either above the eyebrow or a little below.

This type of hairstyle looks good on any face. Photo: Instagram

Now you know what the best options are if you want to change your look this fall without losing much of the length of your hair, you can make a total change of look and look great renewing your style. An additional tip that I will give you is to cut your hair this September 10, because there is a Full Moon and that will help it grow faster.

