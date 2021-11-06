Beauty according to Kendall Jenner: height, weight and acne

Kendall Jenner’s height, weight and acne are all factors that, for better or for worse, helped make her what she is today: a well-known supermodel and star US television. Despite the obvious beauty, however, the young woman went through difficult moments in which she felt judged and suffered for a long time for some external imperfections.

It is well known that in a world where physical appearance is everything, every little defect is magnified and is capable of generating great insecurities. Yet, even with a little bit of difficulty, Kendall has always overcome them all. Regardless of criticism, she went on her way and today is one of the highest paid models on the planet.

The girl is part of the Kardashian family and became known thanks to the Reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians ”. This was also a matter of discussion, because for many it was the popularity of her family that opened the doors and not her aesthetic and professional skills.

In short, for one reason or another, the supermodel has certainly made headlines. Among the most discussed topics around her name there are obviously the classic external canons such as height and weight, but also acne, which Kendall Jenner had to deal with and which at the same time taught her to love herself despite Everything and everyone.

Kendall Jenner’s height and weight

Kendall Jenner’s height and weight are certainly factors that professionally helped her a lot (as opposed to acne), considering that the young model is about 179 cm tall by 59 kg. Undoubtedly perfect shapes for working in the fashion world.

The girl began her career very early, at only 13 years old. At 14 she already appeared almost completely naked in a photo shoot that caused a sensation. Over the years she has walked the catwalk for Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Versace, Fendi, Chanel, Givenchy, Riccardo Tisci and many others. It was celebrity endorsement of numerous advertising campaigns and has appeared in magazines such as Vogue And Beautiful People. According to the Models.com website, she is one of the 50 most requested models in the world to date.

In 2016 he participated for the first time in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which he also took part in in 2016 and 2018.

Together with her younger sister Kylie she launched a line of clothes, shoes and bags, becoming a stylist as well as a model.

Stephane Cardinale – CorbisGetty Images

Kendall Jenner and the acne problem

Perfection does not exist, but in the field of fashion we do everything to achieve it. If height is Kendall Jenner’s weight they launched her to success, acne was a problem that for a long time created painful complexes.

Because of this disorder, which she began to suffer from as early as adolescence, she was made fun of by her peers. In adulthood, the situation did not change, because she often had to deal with sharp-tongued colleagues, who took several opportunities to belittle her beauty.

Kendall was not spared from criticism even on the web. The girl participated in the 2018 Golden Globes, an event during which her acne problem was put in the spotlight. Like any normal girl, the young model showed up with a simple foundation to even out her complexion, but the makeup it wasn’t enough to completely hide the skin imperfections.

What ensued was a slew of derisions and negative comments, but Jenner was able to demonstrate her maturity in this regard, acquired thanks to having metabolized, over the years, not very nice judgments. During numerous interviews she revealed that as a child, acne had completely ruined her self-esteem. In front of other people she covered her face and felt marginalized. “It took a long time for everything to return to normal and for me to regain confidence. Then I realized that acne is part of some people’s life and doesn’t define who you are ”.

A very positive message about self-love and self-acceptance.

Kendall Jenner, a symbol for the skin positivity

Kendall Jenner’s height and weight have been a matter of discussion as is generally the case with all celebrities. However, its beauty and perfect shapes have not been able to silence the judgments about acne. On the other hand, it is well known that the negative is able to attract much more attention than the positive. This is undoubtedly a sick aspect of the society we belong to, that of continually emphasizing defects and creating expectations towards an increasingly artificial model of beauty.

In stark contrast to all of this, Kendall has embraced the dreaded flaws and made them her strong point. While she received so many frivolous and negative comments about pimples at the 2018 Golden Globes, many other people appreciated her confidence and natural look instead.

Acne is a skin condition that can affect anyone but, instead of hiding it, the supermodel decided to associate it with his image, becoming a testimonial for Proactiv, a cosmetic brand specializing in the treatment of pimples.

In interviews he revealed that this occasion was a way to get naked in front of others and send a positive message, making everyone understand that acne is normal and that there is no need to hide from it.

Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Nobody try to stop Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is so young and already has a great career behind her. He has repeatedly shown a strong character, for having overcome the constant criticism received on every front. Initially she was referred to as the “recommended” of the Kardashian family, but it was only her actual talent that allowed her to move forward, fulfill the dream of becoming a supermodel and collaborate with the biggest names in the fashion world.

She is honored by the fact that she has always overcome aesthetic criticism and embraced her imperfections, making them strengths that make her what she is today. Her energy has allowed her to delve into fields that are also found outside the walkway.

Many do not know that Jenner has written 2 novels Fantasy and has about 65 million followers on social media, this actually makes her a writer as well influencer, as well as a successful model and stylist. But it doesn’t stop there.

Among her aspirations there is also the dream of becoming an actress. Become part of the world of Hollywood thanks to acting it is a passion that the beautiful model has had inside for a long time and, given her well-known tenacity, there is no doubt that one day she will be able to realize this desire too.

