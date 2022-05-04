Beauty and the Beast: a small French village inspired the film sets

Remake of the 1992 cult cartoon, “Beauty and the Beast” was a highly anticipated film in 2017. The film has also taken care to remain authentic on its sets, drawing inspiration from a small French town.

The beauty and the Beast : a new adaptation

How many adaptations for the tale The beauty and the Beast, written in the middle of the 18th century by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont. Indeed, since this work, novelists, playwrights, directors, choreographers or even showrunners have accumulated to offer another format of this story. At the movie theater, there have been two huge adaptations : the first outing in 1946, directed by Jean Cocteau.

While the second is a cartoon released in 1992, and who will be a hit (at the same time allowing Disney to rise from the ashes after complicated decades).

As a reminder, The beauty and the Beast follows a young woman called Belle who chooses to sacrifice herself to save her father, condemned to death by a hideous creature: The Beast. She then succeeds in making a deal with the monster, which spares her father while she replaces him as a hostage. Start then a disturbing love story between two diametrically opposed characters.

In 2017, The beauty and the Beast in live version sees the light of day in the cinema. Worn by Emma Watson, the film is a huge commercial success with 1.2 billion dollars in revenue.

Beauty and the Beast © Walt Disney Pictures

A typical transcription of the French terroir

In 1989, the animated film team traveled to the Loire Valley to take inspiration from the surrounding scenery. The aim was to offer an authentic vision of French landscapes. Almost 30 years later, this remake of The beauty and the Beast does the same.

Thus, director Bill Condon and his production designer Sarah Greenwood also went to France for a trip full of research and location scouting.

During their visit, they fell in love with the village of Conques, in Aveyron. This small town, reputed to be one of the stages on the way to St-Jacques-de-Compostelle, has seen its monuments be classified as National Heritage by UNESCO. Suffice to say that it is not just any village. Moreover, as revealed by the local radio Radio TotemConques really did not leave the director indifferent: