Beauty and the Beast, do you know who was offered the role of the Beast? Just him!

Beauty and the Beast, do you know who the role of the Beast was proposed to? Just him; that’s why he refused; the background that not everyone knows.

After Maleficent and Cinderella, comes another wonderful Disney classic in live action. On Rai Uno it will in fact be broadcast The beauty and the Beast (2017), the remake of the 1991 classic. A timeless story, capable of thrilling audiences of all ages. To interpret the protagonists are Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, but not everyone knows that the role of the Beast had been proposed to another very famous actor!

While waiting to get excited with this wonderful story, we discover the curious background on the role of the Beast, who imprisons the sweet Belle in her castle.

READ ALSO —-> She’s Princess Aurora in Maleficent, but do you know who the actress’s sister is? You will be amazed

Do you know who was offered the role of the Beast in the live action of Beauty and the Beast?

Ready to relive the story of Beauty and the Beast? You can do it tonight, on Rai Uno, with the live action of the beloved Disney classic. In the role of sweet Belle is Emma Watson, the Hermione Granger from Harry Potter. While the Beast / The Prince is played by Dan Stevens. There is a curiosity, however, that not everyone knows about role of the Beast. You know to whom was it proposed?

As stated on Fanpage.it, the role was offered to Ryan Gosling: the latter, however, refused, engaged in the filming of another great successful film, La la land (2016).

READ ALSO —-> In Harry Potter he played Mad Eye Moody: the actor today is very different, you won’t recognize him

In the cast of the live action many high-level actors, from Luke Evans in the role of Gaston to Ewan McGregor, in the role of the likeable Lumieré; then there’s Ian McKellen, who plays Cogsworth, and Emma Thompson, as Mrs Potts. The latter finds Emma Thompson on the set: together they starred in Harry Potter, where Thompson was Prof. Trelawney. In short, a stellar cast for a film to be experienced. Will you follow him?