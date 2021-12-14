Beauty and the Beast: everything we know about the prequel

If you were to mention one of the iconic cartoons from your childhood, I’m sure it’s one of the first that comes to mind The beauty and the Beast which, this year, turns exactly thirty years after its release in theaters.

What better time for Disney to celebrate this important anniversary with a prequel TV series that will analyze the origins of some characters from the cartoon? In fact, as announced several months ago but definitively confirmed in these days, in the spring of 2022 the production of this show will officially begin. will focus on how the friendship between Gaston and Le Tont was born.

Specifically, as the producers explained: «It will be set in the iconic kingdom of The beauty and the Beast, years before their love story. Gaston and Le Tont will be on a journey with the second’s half-sister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from the woman’s past comes to light.. As the mysteries of the past are unraveled and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this family kingdom holds many secrets. ‘ The showrunners are those of Once upon a time who have already said they are at work to better explain the origins of the curse that struck the Beast when he was just a prince.

On the plot, therefore, the foundations seem to have already been laid, but the curiosity remains in understanding who will be the cast of actors who will play the characters.

Disney has channeled their choice on Luke Evans (Gaston) and Josh Gadd (Le Tont) who, in 2017, had already been among the interpreters of the starring film Emma Watson. In fact, it is not excluded that our beloved Hermione can also play a small cameo in this series. Certain is also the presence of Briana Middleton in the role of Tilly.

On the other hand, there will be 8 stakes because the authors intend to pack a musical-themed miniseries. It was in fact called the award composer Oscar – for some movies Disney, as Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Pocahontas – Alan Menken. So, surely, we will have one of those soundtracks that we will sing out loud in the shower or that will rumble in our heads in the most unthinkable moments.

When asked the questions – when will it come out? – obviously there is no answer yet because it all depends on the processing times. Likely, to see it by the end of next year or early 2023.