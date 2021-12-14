News

Beauty and the Beast: everything we know about the prequel

Photo of James Reno James Reno34 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

If you were to mention one of the iconic cartoons from your childhood, I’m sure it’s one of the first that comes to mind The beauty and the Beast which, this year, turns exactly thirty years after its release in theaters.

Instagram content

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

What better time for Disney to celebrate this important anniversary with a prequel TV series that will analyze the origins of some characters from the cartoon? In fact, as announced several months ago but definitively confirmed in these days, in the spring of 2022 the production of this show will officially begin. will focus on how the friendship between Gaston and Le Tont was born.

Instagram content

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Specifically, as the producers explained: «It will be set in the iconic kingdom of The beauty and the Beast, years before their love story. Gaston and Le Tont will be on a journey with the second’s half-sister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from the woman’s past comes to light.. As the mysteries of the past are unraveled and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this family kingdom holds many secrets. ‘ The showrunners are those of Once upon a time who have already said they are at work to better explain the origins of the curse that struck the Beast when he was just a prince.

On the plot, therefore, the foundations seem to have already been laid, but the curiosity remains in understanding who will be the cast of actors who will play the characters.

Instagram content

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Disney has channeled their choice on Luke Evans (Gaston) and Josh Gadd (Le Tont) who, in 2017, had already been among the interpreters of the starring film Emma Watson. In fact, it is not excluded that our beloved Hermione can also play a small cameo in this series. Certain is also the presence of Briana Middleton in the role of Tilly.

Instagram content

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

On the other hand, there will be 8 stakes because the authors intend to pack a musical-themed miniseries. It was in fact called the award composer Oscar – for some movies Disney, as Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and PocahontasAlan Menken. So, surely, we will have one of those soundtracks that we will sing out loud in the shower or that will rumble in our heads in the most unthinkable moments.

When asked the questions – when will it come out? – obviously there is no answer yet because it all depends on the processing times. Likely, to see it by the end of next year or early 2023.

.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno34 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Can Optimism Upgrade Outperform Arbitrum And Favor Ethereum Listing?

October 12, 2021

Madonna defends Billie Eilish from criticism

September 25, 2021

films and Oscars, Adam Shulman and Shakespeare, Instagram

October 18, 2021

West Side Story, Steven Spielberg reveals: “I had to keep a promise”

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button