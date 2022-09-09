‘Beauty and the Beast’: Luke Evans ensures that the prequel series focused on Gaston and LeFou continues

Luke Evans speaks about the prequel series of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ensures that the project is still in developmentdespite the fact that last February it was announced that the project had been canceled, after several delays in production.

The prequel series to the beloved story of our childhood was announced by the Disney+ platform in early 2020. The production would focus on the story of the characters Gaston (Evans) and LeFou (Josh Gad), set before the events of the live-action ‘Beauty and the Beast’ starring Emma Watsonand would mix romance, music and comedy in the style of the classic Disney.

Although everything seemed to be going smoothly, the production began to suffer several delays in its development that ended up forcing the project to be stopped. In February of this year it came to light that Disney + canceled the series, with confirmation from the actors themselves, who spoke on Twitter to express their regret. The reasons given for not going ahead with the prequel series were diverse, including scheduling issues, script delays, creative differences and the availability of actors, which dwindled as production was delayed.

Still, when all seemed lost, Evans has delivered a message of hope in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. The actor talked about the prequel, working title ‘Little Town’, clarifying that the series is still in development, but they need time to get it right. In Evans’ own words: “It’s been put on hiatus. We just want to make sure it’s absolutely the best it can be, and if that means we have to wait a little longer to perfect certain parts, then that’s what we’ll do, because his is a very important legacy. We want to honor these characters with the best story we can offer. It’s just on hold. It’s going to be done. We’re very excited. At some point in the near future, it will happen.”

The unstoppable phenomenon live-action in Disney

Disney has taken a liking to the release of the remakes in the form of live-action, bringing back their classic tales in an updated and different way. Although we already have confirmation that the prequel to ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is still standing, there is no date set in the calendar for its release yet. However, while we wait for our charismatic Gastón, Disney has a lot of remakes ready.

After the recent arrival of ‘Pinocchio’ on Disney+ on September 8 on the occasion of Disney+, other confirmed re-readings that will arrive soon are those of ‘Peter Pan’, scheduled for this year, ‘The Little Mermaid’, on May 23, 2023 in theaters, and others without an exact date such as ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ and ‘Hercules’.