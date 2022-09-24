Beauty and the Beast: Originally, Belle was supposed to look like Angelina Jolie | Cinema

As reported in the book Disney Princess: Beyond the Tiara by Emily Zemler, out these days, the original look of Beautifulprotagonist in The beauty and the Beast has been modified, already in the design phase, to make it less “Glamor” and allow viewers to empathize with her more.

In particular, Paige O’Hara, the original voice of the character in the 1991 animated film, reveals that the model was initially a young Hollywood actress, further explaining the importance of this change:

[Belle] looked like Angelina Jolie, [era] very nice. I didn’t see how one could identify with that person. He looked at her and put her on a pedestal. [Gli animatori] they changed its appearance. She was a little too perfect. I knew this would change the view of the Disney princesses. Belle was the first not to look for a man. She wanted to see the world and all the places she had read about in her books.

A team of animators, including James Baxter and Mark Henn, drew Belle. In the book, Baxter states that the team tried to give Belle a more European feel. “Cwith fuller lips, slightly darker eyebrows and slightly smaller eyes”Than Princess Ariel de The little Mermaid. According to the volume, Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn and Natalie Wood then inspired Belle’s look and appearance in the 1991 film.

