Beauty and the Beast: Ryan Gosling was supposed to play the role of The Beast

Ryan Gosling was supposed to play the role of The Beast in 2017’s Beauty and the Beast but was busy shooting another film at the time.

The beauty and the Beast is the remake of the 1991 Disney classic and, although the protagonists were Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, initially, the studio had chosen another Hollywood star for the role of The Beast: it is Ryan Gosling, who turned down the part to star in another award-winning project.

Beauty and the Beast: Emma Watson and Luke Evans play Belle and Gaston

As reported by Fanpage.it, the role in question was offered to Gosling even if the actor refused due to the shooting of another successful film: La La Land. The most bizarre thing is that Gosling is not the only actor who links the two famous films.

The film, in fact, has a deep connection with La La Land, the film written and directed by Damien Chazelle, given that, according to reports from some US newspapers, Emma Watson was also supposed to act in the musical that tells the love story. between a jazz musician and an aspiring actress.

Beauty and the Beast: a photo of Emma Watson and Luke Evans as Belle and Gaston

Watson, a few days after being contacted for the role of the female lead, would receive an offer to play Belle in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast. After her resignation, Chazelle opted for Emma Stone, who won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Mia Dolan.