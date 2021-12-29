Beauty and the Beast, the fairytale costumes worn by Emma Watson in the film

“Beauty and the Beast”, a live-action reinterpretation of the famous 1991 Disney animated classic, is broadcast on Rai 1 on December 29, 2021. The clothes worn by Emma Watson, the protagonist, designed by Jacqueline Durran and all made with ecological fabrics.

“Beauty and the Beast”, the live-action film that sees Emma Watson in the role of Belle, airs on December 29 on Rai 1. It arrived at the cinema in 2017 but is inspired by the famous Disney cartoon of 1991. Al Beyond the fairy tale story told, to keep the viewers glued to the TV are the wonderful dresses of the protagonist, a girl of humble origins who falls in love with a beast-looking prince. These are magical and wonderful creations designed by the stylist Jacqueline Durran. It will be enough to look at a few scenes to be catapulted into an eighteenth-century setting, since the sets are elaborate and massive, created with computer scans. Although every detail of the film was influenced by the 1991 cartoon, the sets, props, costumes, hairstyles and makeup are an accurate reproduction of what existed in 18th-century France. Emma Watson also put her “hand” in style choices: she wanted clothes capable of expressing freedom.

Jacqueline Durran’s dream dresses for Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast

In the live action Beauty and the Beast it is the costumes that leave the audience speechless. To make them, embroiderers, hatters, jewelers, painters and textile artists, who for three months followed the indications of the designer Jacqueline Durran, who personally created every creation, from the clothes of the villagers, to the elaborate dance skirts. Belle has also been described as a modern princess, free, independent and with a complex personality, which is also demonstrated by some style choices. Emma / Belle said no to the corset (a decidedly un-feminist “constricting” garment) and wore boots instead of typically feminine shoes.

Belle’s blue dress

The costume designer also added some anachronistic details, namely the necklaces and the earcuff that recall the decorations of the castle. The idea was to create eco-sustainable costumes prepared with fabrics from fair trade and, in the end, the enterprise was completed, as natural dyes and wooden blocks were used to print the patterns.

Modern Cinderella is ambitious and independent: the costumes in the film reflect the change

The first look of the protagonist

How the dream dresses of Beauty and the Beast were born

Emma Watson as Belle wears three different costumes, all of which are gorgeous and meticulously detailed. The first, the one sported during the “home” scenes, is the blue one that allows her to stand out from the rest of the villagers. It is a comfortable dress for everyday life, it is raised on one side, so as to facilitate certain activities such as riding a horse, and is full of pockets (which the protagonist fills with books).

The pink dress with the cape

Under the skirt she wears some original trousers and top it all off with ankle boots. Later Belle wears a pink dress enriched by a red cape with white details on the hood (an outfit that has become a symbol of the falling in love process) and finally, when she is at ease in the castle, she switches to the look with the bustier with floral embroidery (which replaces the green cardboard dress).

The third outfit of the protagonist

The hardest outfit to make was the iconic gold dress that Belle wears when she dances with the Beast. It is a majestic model in full Marie Antoinette style, it has a wide but light skirt, so that the Watson looked graceful during the dance. It was made with modern materials, first of all the silk organza cut in a circular shape (54 meters were used to complete the work). To decorate the fabric, making it even more precious, gold leaves have been added that reflect the decoration of the floor and 2160 Swarovski crystals.