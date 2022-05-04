“Beauty and the Beast” tonight on 6ter with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens

Share











On TV tonight on 6ter and streaming: The beauty and the Beast (2017) by Bill Condon with Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad and Ewan McGregor as cast. Information and opinions from Bulles de Culture on this live action adaptation of the famous Disney cartoon rebroadcast on Wednesday May 4.



The beauty and the Beast to see on television and streaming on 6ter: reviews and information

Summary : Late 18th century, in a small French village. Belle, a dreamy young girl with a passion for literature, lives with her father, a wacky old inventor. Having lost himself one night in the forest, the latter takes refuge in the castle of the Beast, which throws him into the dungeon. Unable to bear to see her father imprisoned, Belle agrees to take his place, unaware that under the mask of the monster hides a prince charming trembling with love for her, but victim of a terrible curse.

Excerpt from the review of Culture Bubbles on feature film The beauty and the Beast written when it was released in cinemas:

Disappointments, for sure, there will be. No doubt among those who watched, in the 90s, the video tape on a loop. But the glow of magic disney will burst into the pupils of our toddlers who will discover in dark rooms what we admired through our cathode ray tube. Because it goes without saying that The beauty and the Beast is shared with the family but also as a couple or alone, accompanied by his memories. The fragrances of a rose will then rock your day.

Shooting secrets, anecdotes: did you know? Released in France in 2017, this film by Bill Condon is the live-action, almost scene-by-scene adaptation of the animated film The beauty and the Beast (1991) by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise .

The beauty and the Beast airs on 6ter and streams on 6play on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 9:10 p.m.

Film from 8-9 years old