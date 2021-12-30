Beauty and the Beast, true story / Pedro Gonzalez, hypertrichosis and a great love

Who thinks the tales of the Disney are only fairy tales to tell to children in many cases you are wrong. Instead, there are some stories drawn from real events and people who really existed. This is the case of The beauty and the Beast, the famous cartoon that in 2017 also became a live action with Emma Watson, who most know as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter. The fable is inspired by the true story of Pedro Gonzalez, man born in Tenerife in about 1537 who suffered from hypertrichosis, a rare genetic disease that involves the excessive growth of hair in all parts of the body.

He was 10 years old when he was captured by some pirates and, due to his particularity, brought as a gift to the sovereign Henry II who immediately took him to heart. The king therefore decided to give him a very careful education.

Beauty and the Beast inspired by the story of Pedro Gonzalez: love for Catherine

Pedro he learned Latin, French, learned manners and became a gentleman in all respects. In adulthood he also began to work and was always treated with respect until Henry II remained alive. Despite his particular appearance, a charming girl fell in love with him: his name was Catherine and she was 18 when, in 1573, she married him. The young woman gave him seven children, five suffering from the same disease as his father, one hairless and one whose sources do not give specifications. Throughout his life, Pedro will always try to live in dignity, working to ensure his family a life without hardship and, above all, away from judgmental gazes.

