Beauty Canalis every time the challenge is to start from scratch – www.ideawebtv.it

From the Instagram window it lets some dazzling glitter shine through. Elisabetta Canalis confirms that at 43 you can be at the height of physical maturity and above all of beauty. In those winking images he explains how he does it: exhausting sessions in the gym, fights, repetitions and endless series. In exchange for fatigue, muscles and shapes in perfect harmony. The artistic career can remain in the background, even if there is always that aspect that gives substance to the popularity of the former tissue and above all former Miss Clooney. To give strength to his smile.

Elisabetta Canalis is an Italian showgirl, model, presenter and actress. She made her debut on the small screen in 1999, when she was chosen as a tissue of Striscia la Notizia, together with Maddalena Corvaglia. That was the right time to be there, in the right place. It was then that the tissues entered the imagination of the average Italian spectator on a permanent basis. The showgirls, the brunette and the blonde. The ballet in opening and closing, with Gabibbo third wheel. The role on the counter of Striscia brought her great notoriety along with calendars, films, television programs.

Since 2012 he has lived a romantic relationship with Brian Perri, an Italian American surgeon and orthopedist, whom he married in 2014. The two live with their daughter Skyler Eva, born in 2015, in Los Angeles. It looks like a solid picture, after the famous “liasons” of the past. Perri, 53, said he met his current wife in Mexico and was skeptical at first because, having dated some actresses, he knew “they were having a hard time”. But then everything turned out for the best. And in Italy he saw how famous Elisabetta is. Something he did not expect.

Elisabetta, originally, represented the stereotype of the tissue engaged to the football player by putting herself with Christian Vieri known as Bobo, striker and “viveur”. Then he left a mark on history by joining George Clooney in his Italian fairytale on Lake Como. It lasted three years, from 2009 to 2011, during which the gossip raged. “She was the woman who made me laugh the most in my life,” said Clooney a few years ago after separating from Elisabetta from Sassari, born in 1978, astrological sign Virgo. She had always cherished the dream of becoming an actress. Before George, she had already made her way to Hollywood debuting in the film “Deuce Bigalow,” gleefully translated “Whore on Sale,” a rambling comedy centered around comedian Rob Schneider.

Successes and falls. It must be said that the Hyena (now alongside Nicola Savino on Italia 1) has always stood up while keeping her beautiful smile intact. She has never been overwhelmed by life. As an actress, she also participated in the Carabinieri, then Love Bugs and Pietro’s Island on TV. Nothing special. At the cinema she appeared as an interpreter in “At Christmas I get married”, “Dad’s girlfriend”, “Decameron Pie”, “The second time you never forget”, “Christmas in New York”. In short, no exploits. And she took the inevitable tapir.

Loading... Advertisements

But he has enough muscle not to go knockout and that really seems like his best asset, beauty aside. While living in Los Angeles, he maintained a direct line with Italy. On vacation in Sardinia on time and as soon as he can, he also takes the field for solidarity initiatives, one of the latest the fundraising against fires in his homeland, to give a concrete hand to the entrepreneurs in the area seriously damaged by the destructive effects of the fire after the Covid curse. Elisabetta is an ideal testimonial, after all. Meanwhile, it has become of itself: it always knows how to get up after a fall. And he does it with a smile.