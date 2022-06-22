Beauty queen dies after surgery

Facebook Gleycy Correia

A Brazilian beauty queen has died at the age of 27 after suffering a brain hemorrhage and cardiac arrest following surgery to remove her tonsils.

Gleycy Correia, Miss United Continents Brazil 2018, died this Monday, June 20, at a private clinic in the Brazilian city of Macaé after more than two months of having undergone tonsil surgery, The New York Post reported.

Correia’s body was sent to the Macaé Institute of Forensic Medicine to undergo an autopsy, The New York Post added.

The priestess of Gleycy Correia’s family, Lidiane Alves Oliveira, told The Mirror that the young woman suffered a brain hemorrhage a few days after her tonsil surgery: “They operated on her to remove her tonsils and after five days at home, she had a haemorrhage”.

“She went to the medical unit and went into cardiac arrest on April 4 and has been in a coma ever since, with no neurological activity. She passed away today, ”Oliveira explained to The Mirror to confirm Correia’s death on Monday, June 20.

Relatives of the beauty queen believe that there was medical negligence during her surgical intervention

Pastor Jak Abreu, who knows the relatives of Gleycy Correia, said on his social networks that his relatives believe that there was medical negligence during his tonsil surgery.

“God chose this day to pick up our princess. We know that we will miss her very much, but now she will light up the sky with her smile. To all who prayed, thank you very much. May the Lord reward every prayer and love all these days,” Abreu wrote in a post on Instagram.

He added: “She fulfilled her purpose and left her legacy of love between us. We ask for her prayers for her family and friends that the Holy Spirit may bring comfort in this difficult time.”

The New York Post reported that it is unclear if Correia’s family plans to pursue legal action against the surgeon who performed the beauty queen’s tonsil removal surgery.

The results of the autopsy were not immediately released by the Medical Examiner, The New York Post added.

Who was Gleycy Correia?

Gleycy Correia, 27 years old, was a beauty queen who had been crowned Miss United Continents Brazil and Miss Costa do Sol in 2018 in Brazil, according to information reviewed by The Sun.

In a statement issued to The Sun, the Miss Brazil Organization stated: “Gleycy will always be remembered for her beauty, joy and empathy.”

In her official Instagram profile with more than 53 thousand followers, Gleycy Correia defined herself as a Christian and a specialist in permanent makeup.

Correia had her own beauty center in the city of Macaé in Brazil and had recently specialized in lightening body tattoos, as she showed on the Instagram platform.

Before the news of her devastating death was released, the beauty queen’s relatives turned to their social networks to join in a prayer chain for her speedy recovery.