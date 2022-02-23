Beauty queen dies in accident in Miami

A beauty queen and activist died in Miami last Friday and her family is devastated. Zoe Sozo Bethel, who competed as Miss Alabama in the America Strong 2021 pageant, was only 27 years old.

Bethel died from injuries she sustained in an accident that took place in South Florida eight days earlier, her family announced on Instagram Sunday. The family had been updating Bethel’s condition for her followers, saying her medulla oblongata had been affected, and doctors said the brain damage was irreparable.

“All of this has been an abrupt and very traumatizing situation for our family, and we can imagine the shock it has been so strong that it has also been for everyone who knows and loves her,” said the text along with a photo of Bethel smiling.

According to Miami police, troopers responded to a “possible suicide attempt” around midnight on Feb. 11 at a condominium in the Edgewater area.

According to investigators in the case, the victim “fell from a third-story window” and was taken by Miami rescuers to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Department determined the cause of death as serious head trauma, and the death as an accident. Nothing unusual is suspected.

Bethel, a single mother of one child, was a political commentator and ambassador for the conservative group Turning Point USA. It appears on her social media page that she recently participated in a Project Veritas conference at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, and at the Trump National Doral Resort.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with funeral expenses and medical bills. Of the $500,000 goal the page set, almost $43,000 has already been reached.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on February 23, 2022 10:38 a.m.