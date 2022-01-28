Beauty, the beauty lines of the stars: from Chiara Ferragni to Jennifer Lopez

For years a trend that snakes in the showbiz is that of the diva who launches her own personal beauty line. From Chiara Ferragni (who recently inaugurated her first make-up collection, exclusively for Douglas) up to Selena Gomez, Rihanna and the two most famous Jennifer (Lopez and Aniston), now being a star and influencer goes to arm in arm with the inauguration of a capsule collection of make-up, creams, serums and so on. It will be that the names of the entertainment world – especially those declined to the feminine – are often synonymous with beauty, the fact is that the cosmetics and body care brands signed by VIPs sell a lot. As a good slice of target, in fact, they can count on the large audience of the diva in question, that is the large crowd of followers they boast on social networks. The plus? Almost all collections of this type involve the stars in every phase, from the choice of ingredients to the tests to experience the performance of their products on their skin. And the surplus? Celebs almost always offer tutorials to use their cosmetics, posting video guides on Instagram to use them flawlessly. From Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty to Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty to our own cases, such as Alessia Marcuzzi’s Luce Beauty and Romina Power’s Ryl Natural Power, here are all the red carpet beauty lines. Photo: Instagram / ChiaraFerragni