beauty tips to look younger

SLEEP, A PRECIOUS ALLYO – The first beauty rule for having a rested look? Sleep. Rest enough, regularly, reduces the signs of aging on the face, thanks to the cell regeneration process that is naturally triggered at night. No bags, no dark circles, too the skin appears brighter. Many studies have shown the power of stress in accelerating aging and also leading to an increase in body fat, as well as the risk of contracting all kinds of diseases.

FOR HEALTHY SKIN – Affects physical appearance, strength, flexibility, mobility. But not only: thephysical exercise it also makes the skin healthier. It is also essential to follow a balanced diet, rich in fresh fruit and vegetables, which slow down the aging process. Instead, the consumption of alcohol and foods with too much sugar, which can lead to obesity, diabetes and slow metabolism.

ATTENTION TO THE SUN – In the end, last but not least, watch out for the sun. It will also kiss the beautiful, as an old saying goes, but it also favors the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots. It is always a good idea to use creams that ensure adequate protection, especially for those who plan to go to the mountains and on the snow during this period.