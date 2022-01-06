beauty treatments based on the iO Woman sign

UOnce they were love, luck and work, today something more is asked of the stars: so it is also the case at the beginning of the year the beauty horoscope, which, based on the characteristics of each zodiac sign, tries to identify the perfect haircut, the right make-up or the ideal beauty treatment.

Beauty Horoscope 2022: the right treatment for every sign

Nothing scientific, of course, like any self-respecting horoscope. And as with any horoscope it is easy to find what suits everyone by consulting not only the predictions for your sign but also other elements of the birth chart, from the Ascendant to the Planet where you have the Moon, all fundamental for any self-respecting “passionate star”.

But what will be the most loved trends by the twelve signs? Treatwell, online booking portal for beauty and wellness services, he tried to guess.

Aries, the beauty of experimentation, especially in terms of hair

Sign of Fire, enterprising and lover of the limelight, Aries loves experimentation and does not disdain novelty, a real influencer, as long as you have an audience that is willing to follow him, of course.

For those born under this sign, a lop, or long crop, a slightly disheveled XS bob left short at the back and fuller on the forehead. We would see it well on the head of Kristen Stewart, Aries Ascend Gemini, while she has already shortened the hair Jessica Alba, also team Aries. In this case there is no doubt, the stars have seen it right.

Toro, a state of the art make-up

A lover of family and beautiful things, but also stubborn and methodical, the Taurus, sign of Earth, she loves expressing her own artistic ambitions, which in the language of beauty mean make-up.

Women might love a session self make up, to learn how to make your strong points shine and shade what you don’t like, with eyeshadows, brushes and lines of eyeliner.

An idea? Un armocromia lesson combined with make-up, which stimulates the great aesthetic sense of those born under this sign. A way to learn how to enhance yourself by making up your face based on your shape, using the colors that best suit your palette.

Gemini, in search of youth

In addition to the inherent duality of the sign, Gemini is distinguished by a constantly exuberant spirit and always ready to party. Treatwell recommends treatments that keep the face young.

From those tohyaluronic acid, applied either on the face through small injections, or filler, which on the hair, with the so-called molecular reconstruction, to give brightness and hydration to the entire hair.

Cancer, pampering and relaxation

Dominated by the Moon, Cancer loves everything that is reassuring and tastes like home. Those born under this sign could therefore be attracted to what brings them back to their comfort zone. Excellent cocoon treatments to do alone or as a couple, from shiatsu massage, to that Californian, from that lymphatic drainage to that aromatherapy.

Better to combine your favorite treatment with a few days of relaxation, it will benefit your body and mind.

Leo’s beauty horoscope focuses on wow-effect hair

Likes to show off, like the king of the forest: the lion, after all, it is a sign of Fire dominated by the Sun., none like him. For this characteristic, when we talk about beauty horoscope it is always associated with hair.

And no wonder, just think of the famous Leo women who have made their hair an undeniable strength, from Jennifer Lopez to Meghan Markle, Without to forget Helen Mirren, which with its white “silver” has become one of the beauty icons of a new generation of overs.

The right treatment could be a keratin tonic, for example, for an anti-frizz effect and immediately glow, from the tips to the roots.

Virgo, perfection does not exist but …

A perfectionist like no one, the Virgin he hates the unexpected, let alone having a hair out of place.

L’beauty horoscope of 2022 suggests safe hair removal, such as that performed with the “sugaring “, waxing done with a sugar-based paste. Also suitable for the most sensitive skin, it keeps ingrown hairs at bay. All that remains is to book.

Libra, in search of harmony

Elegant, feminine, with a very high aesthetic sense, the Balance it also has a basic indecision, thanks to the Moon that dominates it. The wish for 2022 has just begun? Try letting go more.

The beauty horoscope recommends a massage Ayurvedic Indian which, thanks to mildly gentle manipulations, is able to rebalance the body’s energy centers. Seeing is believing.

Changing skin, like Scorpio does

Mysterious, a little magical, sensual like no one, it is Scorpio loves to change skin, to be reborn in a new and pure dress.

For this Water Sign, Treatwell experts suggest betting on exfoliating treatments, both on the face, as the most delicate chemical peels, which on the body, with scrub which exert an abrasive but relaxing action, for a healthy and silky smooth skin.

The cosmopolitan spirit of Sagittarius in beauty treatments from around the world

A beauty treatment that comes from a foreign country, this is the suggestion of the beauty horoscope 2022 for Sagittarius.

Let it be a lomi lomi massage from Hawaii, a Turkish bath or an authentic Finnish sauna it makes little difference: what really matters for this cosmopolitan spirit sign of Fire, a lover of travel and news, is a world tour, even on the beauty front.

Capricorn, XXL lashes to conquer the world

Methodical, precise, ambitious, the Capricorn point high: for this earth sign ruled by Saturn Treatwell’s 2022 beauty horoscope suggests XXL lashes, to be obtained, perhaps, with the lamination technique, which makes them thicker thanks to a serum based on vitamins and substances such as keratin.

If definitive things are not in your strings, dare, at least on important occasions, as Capricorn Kate Middleton did at the London premiere of No Time To Die.

Unusual nails for the Aquarius, trend anticipator

Experimenters, trend anticipators, never pay, those born under the sign of Aquarius are always looking for novelty.

To start 2022 right, a manicure could be perfect french reverse, that overturns the direction of the classic nail art neutralizing the tip with a nude polish and applying brighter colors on the base up to the nail bed, or focusing on unusual and still little seen combinations; who knows, they could become a new, irresistible trend.

Pisces, the goal is to shine

A luminous and compact skin, this could be the goal of born under the sign of Pisces for 2022. The reason? Pisces are sometimes shy and a little insecure, a better look could help them have more self-confidence.

Experts suggest theoxygen therapy, the technique that consists in delivering a pressurized flow of cold oxygen, capable of increasing the production of collagen and elastin. Who knows what the twelve signs of the Zodiac think. In the end, what matters is choosing the right treatment according to your needs. The stars will approve anyway.

