beauty trends at the oscars

metallic shadows

Zendaya is a star guest at the awards and this year, to combine her Valentino outfit, she opted for a smokey eye with metallic shadows that made her look radiant and youthful, in addition, for the after party she gave her a great upgrade by intensifying her look with some foxy eyes with satin eyeliner with green sparkles. Olivia Colman, was one of the nominees for best actress for the movie Lost Daughter, with a silver Dior dress, she wore matching shadows and a very elegant high bun.

Zendaya

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)



buns

Zoë Kravitz paid tribute to an Audrey Hepburn look in 1954, when she won the gold statuette. The Batman star wore a polished bun and left a short fringe for that Old Hollywood style. Actress Vanessa Hudgens wore a more nineties look with a high, 3D braided bun that let her jewelry signed by the Bvlgari brand shine. Another actress who joined the list of celebrities in this trend was Lupita Nyongo’o, who wore a bun created by the stylist Vernon François, which incorporated various techniques in the hairstyle: twists, braids, weaves, dreadlocks, etc.

Zoe Kravitz and Nicole Kidman

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)



Bob

From Billie Eilish and Rachel Zegler, to Maya Rudolph and Serena Williams, the bob has made its way onto the red carpet. It is a look that can be worn in many ways and frames the face. Old Hollywood waves, the perfect straight, or shiny black, are just a few styles that celebrities have worn. We love the versatility of this cut!