Beauty: we tested two star treatments at the Lazeo center in Brussels

by Sabrina Berhin

To have a face as radiant as that of Eva Longoria, we tested two star treatments at the Lazeo center in Brussels. Enough to have a skin nourished with oxygen and without any impurities.

Does the “Hydrafacial” treatment speak to you? It is known to be the facial of the stars. Developed in the United States, it is beginning to spread here. And we tested it at the Lazeo center in Brussels. And while we were making the trip, we also treated ourselves to another treatment, Oxyface, one of the secrets of Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell, or even Justin Timberlake for a radiant face. In short, on paper, it clearly makes you want.

Well settled in the treatment room, we start with the Hydrafacial. The goal: deeply cleanse the skin. Here, no classic exfoliation, but a small “pistol” that will exfoliate your skin. Then follows a light peeling and an extraction.

All three steps are painless. It is neither unpleasant nor pleasant in itself. It’s as if someone came to “suck” our face. Personally, my skin being a little sensitive, I quickly blushed, pushing the beautician not to put the maximum power. Fortunately, the redness quickly disappeared after the treatment.

The advantage with the Hydrafacial is that you can directly see the result. All your small dead skin and other impurities are indeed collected in a small tube that you can contemplate (or not) at the end of the treatment.

Oxygen under needles

But cutting short this contemplation, we then continue with the Oxyface whose objective here is to make your skin breathe. For this, we use the technique of “microneedling”. Micro-needles that will micro-perforate your skin. Do not panic! It’s painless, you don’t see anything and you hardly feel anything.

Once the operation is complete, high pressure oxygen is sprayed to nourish and moisturize the skin. A rather pleasant and refreshing moment. Finally, to conclude the session, we spend ten short minutes in an oxygen bubble and then under a light therapy lamp, wearing glasses to protect your eyes.

All of this only lasts an hour. Unlike conventional facial treatments, there is no massage, hand peeling or cream application here. Even if these techniques are less conducive to relaxation, it’s still a good time to take care of yourself.

What about the result? My face immediately seemed more radiant, and I felt a feeling of freshness throughout the day, which was quite pleasant. On the other hand, this small cure has a price: at 280 euros per session, the treatment is not within the reach of all budgets. Especially since the center advises to use it at each change of season.