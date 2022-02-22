Beaverton School District relaxes its COVID-19 restrictions

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton School District announced that it will be removing some COVID-19 protocols.

The changes will impact sporting events, field trips, proms, and visitors.

athletic events

On Tuesday, the district will lift some restrictions on sports events and performances.

The district said athletes and coaches who are not actively participating during outdoor practices or games are not required to wear masks. Actively participating athletes whether indoors or outdoors are not required to wear masks.

The district said that for indoor band, choir and theater rehearsals, participants must wear masks. For indoor performances, they are not required to wear a mask. Face coverings will not be required outdoors, the district said.

Indoor spectators must wear a mask. However, outdoor spectators are not required to wear a face covering.

excursions

Both outdoor and indoor excursions will be allowed again. Students participating in indoor activities must wear face coverings. Those who participate in outdoor activities are not required to wear masks.

Graduation Event (Proms)

Beginning February 22, the district will lift some restrictions on school dances; however, other school dances will remain on hiatus.

Outdoor dances are recommended. Attendees will not be required to wear face coverings outdoors.

For indoor proms, attendees must wear masks and capacity is limited to 50%.

visitors

Beginning February 22, the district will lift some visitor restrictions.

Schools may have guests in person. Everyone will be required to wear masks indoors.