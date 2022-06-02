Bebeshita shows off her silhouette in a beach suit on a board | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful TV hostla Bebeshita, has won her audience in each of the opportunities she has had to appear in a project or television program, with her sweet personality that has made many of the viewers also social and aware of them.

On this occasion also model showed the incredible shape in which he is currently, dedicating a lot of time to the gym and with a good diet to be in his best state, so now that he was in Xcaret decided to show off.

It was through the Photographs that the famous generated excellent entertainment for her fans, who is to note that it is a nice beach suit It has a design that allows its beauty to open the cameras, in the first of the photos standing on a paddle board.

For the second of the images we could see her sitting in the same place, it is a large surfboard, one larger than normal on which you can stand and advance on the water with an oar, a sport that has become popular for the past few years and even has racing contests.

Of course she is not a professional in this sport, but if you enjoy it a lot and have fun practicing it, the likes began to arrive immediately and tens of thousands were gathered, as well as the comments where her TV partners congratulate her and Internet users also write the most creative compliments and compliments they find.

There is no doubt that Bebechita manages to attract a lot of attention, in fact, at the moment she has a new look, dark hair that came to replace her blonde version that was with us for a long time, but that looks very refreshing.

We also know that the famous one has been participating not only in the morning program of TV Azteca “Come the Joy” but also in MasterChef Junior, where she was accompanying the little children and supporting them in what they needed.

