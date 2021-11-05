Because a 10-year BTp at 2% is perhaps not that far off

The spread settled at 120 basis points after hitting a peak of 135 in recent days. The yield of the BTp at 10 years he gradually returned to stay just above 1%. It had exceeded 1.20%. The situation remains fluid. The bond market is trying to understand with what intensity the ECB will be forced to raise rates and to exit even earlier from the maxi-monetary stimuli launched with the pandemic. Beyond the assurances of Governor Christine Lagarde, the data speak for themselves: inflation in the Eurozone above 4%, double the target.

Even today, despite the flare-up of the last few sessions, the 10-year BTp offers a clearly negative real return. Against 2.9% inflation in Italy in October, in fact, we would perceive just over 1% nominal. Despite the fact that inflation has settled to more contained levels, it is difficult to consider sovereign bonds as an investment to generate capital income.

10-year btp, yield close to 2%?

That said, we should look to recent history in the financial markets to understand that a return of the 10-year BTp to 2% and well above the inflation rate would be less distant than we think. The ECB began rolling out the “Quantitative easing” in the first months of 2015 against the risk of deflation. It did not immediately succeed in its intent to gradually raise consumer prices, least of all near the target of just under 2%. The following year, Italy’s ten-year yield dropped to an average of 1.45%, against slightly negative Italian inflation.

The turning point came in 2017, when the market took for granted an imminent increase in interest rates by the ECB. The 10-year BTp came to offer an average of over 2%, against inflation rising to 1.2%.

The real gross yield, therefore, had consolidated at 0.8%. At the head of the government was Paolo Gentiloni, highly appreciated by the markets, even if the prospect of political elections created some tension among investors. Mario Draghi there was no opportunity to raise rates, as the following year the recovery in the Eurozone lost momentum and monetary tightening appeared inappropriate.

This phase we are experiencing on the markets is very reminiscent of 2017, even with all the differences of the case, especially for the fact that we came out of a pandemic with frightening effects on economies. We also have much higher inflation rates and lower sovereign and corporate yields. However, the “mood” is very similar: we are waiting for a squeeze and the political climate in Rome is reassuring. As then, there are no certainties, however, about the future political course in Germany and France due to the elections just celebrated and to be celebrated. In short, reading on the screens a 2% yield for 10-year BTp could be reality before forecasts.

