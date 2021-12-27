Because a third of the savings on the checking account were burned

Gallop theinflation, at a pace not seen for fifteen years, or rather since the explosion of the global crisis of 2008. Since then, the trend in price growth rates have stabilized at averages below 1% per year, even falling below 0 in 2016 (-0.1%) and in 2020 (-0.2% ).

While the negative peak was recorded in the year of the pandemic, price erosion broke out again in 2021, thanks to the post-pandemic global economic recovery. In Italy, the consumer price index published at the end of November recorded an annual increase in inflation by 3.8%. Numbers that have not been seen since 2008, in fact. And which are still lower than those recorded in the eurozone and in the United States. The euro countries have reported a jump to 4.9% – never so high since the early 1990s – and in Washington it is even close to 7% after more than forty years. Thus, after initial reassurances from both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank on the transitory nature of the inflationary phenomenon, today it is difficult to deny that with the increase in prices we will have to live with it for a long time.

Families and savers will therefore have to learn to deal with it. Why the liquid reserves of Italians, according to the data provided by the Bank of Italy, exceed 1,800 billion euros, to which must be added the more than 500 deposited in company accounts. An enormous sum, a few tens of billions higher than the Italian gross domestic product. Fortunately for them, companies have the technical tools to face the moment and reduce the loss of purchasing power of liquid reserves. Those who really risk seeing their savings affected are families. If, for example, the inflationary trend remained constant at 3%, in 2022 alone they would be burned 55 billion of savings.

The risk, however, is that the price alarm will not go away. In that case, the forecasts are even bleaker. Inflation at these levels for a decade would result in a loss of the purchase value of free capital at 28.5%. Five times the percentage assumed based on 2019 price growth rates, the last year before the pandemic rocked the planet. The lack of low-risk investment alternatives only worsens the scenario. Current accounts pay no interest, and Bots continue to have negative interest rates. Current deposit accounts buffer the loss, but only by 1-1.5%. The only way to escape this real “hidden tax“is investing in higher-risk assets. Otherwise, all that remains is to hope in the ability of central banks to bring inflation back to an average long-term value of 2%.