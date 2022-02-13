because a world war is feared





















Russia And Ukraine one step away from war, with the tension that has now skyrocketed. According to Western intelligence, as reported by La Repubblica, Moscow has a very specific plan to trigger the conflict. Putin would be ready to stage a false flag in the first days of next week (probably Tuesday), that is to say a fake attack in the Donbass against the pro-Russians orchestrated by Russia itself. The aim would be to create a pretext for attacking between Wednesday and Thursday.

The offensive, if launched, will unfold with two options: a swift and devastating operation or a long-term occupation of Kiev. The secret plan of the Kremlin to invade Ukraine it was captured by the secret services. The West is in a state of fibrillation, with the US watching more than anyone with particular attention to the evolution of events. Joe Biden and the allies, if there is an invasion, say they are ready to make Moscow pay the highest price ever seen in recent decades.

Russia-Ukraine war: 95 battalion tactical groups already deployed by the Kremlin

Always intelligence sources have provided the numbers of the Russian military escalation in recent days, speaking of an intense and anomalous deployment of forces by the Kremlin. Suffice it to say that on the Ukrainian borders, in particular in the sections that surround the country from Belarus up to Crimea, 95 Battalion Battle Groups (Btg) are deployed for now. Usually, in that area, in moments of tranquility, there are 30.

In the next few hours, another 17 will be added to the 95 Btg already present. This means that we will approach 120, which is what Putin considers the critical threshold for launching the attack. There will be between 100 and 110 thousand men ready for invasion. Proof of this are satellite photos. What is missing now is a pretext to attack, hence the plan false flagrevealed by the interception of conversations between Russian high commands.

Russia-Ukraine, so Putin intends to ignite and carry on the war

American experts do not even dismiss the hypothesis that the aforementioned conversations are part of an even bigger plan than Putin to muddy the waters by circulating false information. What is certain, however, is that the dialogues captured are there and have been recorded. In these hours i military leaders in Russia and an order could come from the Kremlin to attack.



Where the fake attack should take place, it will be the Donbass the area chosen by the Russians. In fact, in the separatist zone there has been a concentration of armored vehicles never seen since the occupation of Ukraine in 2014. Military operations should start from the North by exploiting the exercises underway in Belarus.

Again from what was reported by Western intelligence, the most probable scenario is that the Russians act quickly and devastatingly, to give a show of strength; the next step would be the withdrawal of troops within the Russian borders. This would allow Putin to show that no one can joke with Moscow; moreover the leader of the Kremlin he could say he has no aim of conquest.

The second possible scenario would be the march on Kiev, to put a puppet government.

Russia-Ukraine, what could trigger a world war

There is also a third hypothesis that the West on which the West is reflecting and on which the antennas are erected: a accident in the skies of Lithuania, ie a violation of the airspace to which the Born would be obliged to respond. Intelligence considers it the most remote scenario, because it would have apocalyptic consequences, which could really start one world War.



