Because again this year you will struggle to find a PlayStation 5 under the tree

“It is not possible. There is not one left in our entire network of stores. At the most he can try again in mid-January ». GameStop of Brugherio, province of Monza-Brianza. The same answer if you look in the big technology retailers and so also on the online stores. On Amazon the “Buy” button has disappeared directly. If you plan to save a relative’s Christmas with a PlayStation 5, you are completely off track. The latest console produced by Sony is still unobtainable, even if the first model was presented in November 2020. Some specimens, still sealed, are on eBay but the prices have doubled: here the console costs up to 800 euros although the recommended retail price varies by models between 400 and 500 euros.

The PlayStation shortage has become legendary. Hazem Balousha and Ovier Holmes del Guardian they went to find it in the Gaza Strip, one of the poorest territories in all of Palestine where two million people live. At first the consoles came as contraband, then the government of Israel allowed the import. The prices are quite high, but the availability is still good. Adham Masri, a salesman who works in the Mobile Zone store, explained to the British newspaper that he manages to sell at the top five a month even if the demand “is limited”. If you do not want to point to Palestine, there are Telegram groups that report the new availability: today, for example, some examples would have appeared on the Amazon platforms of France and the United Kingdom.

The reasons for the lack of consoles

SONY | The console coveted by gamers

There is no single reason why PS5 production has been so low in relation to demand. The chip crisis is certainly one of the reasons. It all started with the Coronavirus. The lockdown that many countries have entered has had two effects. On the one hand, the requests for digital devices have increased, just think that still in the first quarter of 2021 worldwide sales of PCs have increased by 35.7 percent compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, the intermittent blocking of production and logistics to avoid new infections has led to a rapid outage of stocks. This has happened above all in the automobile market, which has also dragged other sectors close to technology into a ripple effect.

However, Covid was not the only environmental cause to have affected this market. Taiwan is the largest chip maker in the world: according to several reports, it accounts for around 60 percent of the world market. The most important company on the island is the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TMSC) which practically has a monopoly on all production. Last summer this whole area was hit by the worst drought of last 50 years, a not insignificant factor given that the chip industry here has flourished thanks to the abundant water reserves in the area.

In June of the 2021 JK Capital Management analyst Mu Huang explained that the water crisis worried the government so much that it preferred to divert water resources to the chip industry rather than agriculture or the needs of the population: “With this historic drought, The Taiwanese government has decided to stop irrigating tens of thousands of acres of agricultural land in order to prioritize the precious water supply for its most important industry, semiconductors. In some cities, the government has even begun to ration the use of water by suspending supplies for two days a week “.

Over 10 million devices sold

All this shortage of availability has raised the attention even more on the PlayStation. From launch day to September 2021 Sony had sold 10.1 million models of PlayStation 5, a number that counts both the copies of the normal version and the digital one in which the CD player disappears. A good result, even if we are talking about crumbs if we compare the sales figures of the past: PlayStation 2 holds the record of the best-selling console in the history of video games with 157.7 million copies sold, below we find the Nintendo Ds with 154 million devices and the Game Boy with 118.6 million.

Read also: