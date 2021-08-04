Because Amanda Knox is right to feel defamed in a blockbuster movie

I think that Amanda Knox, innocent with final sentence, has every reason to feel defamed, nailed to a role not hers, because of the film just presented in Cannes (and in Italian cinemas next autumn) “Stillwater’s Girl” by director Tom McCarthy.

Although not explicitly modeled on the story of the murder of Meredith Kercher, it is instead precisely in that horrible story of Perugia, by open admission of the director himself who revealed that “he was inspired by that case” which later became “starting point of inspiration”, which the film references.

But innocent with a final sentence for Italian justice, Amanda Knox must remain guilty forever in the collective imagination? A perverse murderer even if acquitted and cleared in court? A woman who can no longer circulate for the rest of her life without a scarlet letter to pillory her, even if she is not actually worthy of any condemnation?

You want to say: we trust the judiciary, we must defend ourselves in the trial and not in the trial. You want to recall the constitutional principle of the presumption of innocence. In the end there is always the gossip of tricoteuse of the global village, it always remains a film with famous actors such as Matt Damon, greeted with thunderous applause by the enthusiastic audience of Cannes, who alludes without saying, insinuates without affirming, suggests without asserting and who fixes Amanda Knox’s name forever in the gallery of killers.

Loading... Advertisements

The sentence no longer counts, only the “in my opinion it’s her” counts, the “something must have done”. If Amanda gets angry, she has every reason. We are the ones who love lynching in effigy.