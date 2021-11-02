Because an Apple choice on privacy has made social networks lose nearly 10 billion dollars

“If you don’t pay, you are the product.” This widely held adage in the marketing world has made a comeback in the past few months when Netflix released The Social Dilemma, Jeff Orlowski’s documentary on the social networking industry. In the film, the phrase can be adapted in another way: “If you don’t pay, the product is your data”. For this reason, it does not seem so difficult to think that Apple’s choice to introduce more careful data tracking policies has caused several problems to the main social networks. The April 26, 2021 the company founded by Steve Jobs has introduced the Apple App Tracking Transparency (ATT) in its devices. Since the update of Ios 14.5, Apple’s mobile operating system, users were informed about the mechanisms by which their data was tracked and were able to choose more clearly what information could be collected by the apps installed on their smartphone. However, these data are the same on which the advertising services of many social networks are based. Less data therefore also means less precision.

The example of Facebook: how an advertising campaign is built

FACEBOOK | The user tracking system for advertising

To understand how social advertising campaigns work, just try to organize a campaign from a public page on Facebook. When promoting an advertisement, you can choose all the characteristics of the audience you want to address. There are two levels: the first and the generic one that allows you to define the gender, the age group and the territory of origin. But then you can go even more specifically, selecting the level of education, income, type of work or the presence of children. A sniper rifle in the hands of marketers. With the introduction of the Apple App Tracking Transparency this weapon has become less accurate. And so to hope to reach the same target as before, it is necessary to fire more shots.

The estimated losses: 9.85 billion dollars by the end of the year

The Lotame company has made an estimate of the losses this new system will bring to social networks by the end of the year. In the analysis, also taken from Financial Times, we talk about $ 9.85 billion from April to December 2021 and it is the sum of the losses that will fall on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and other social networks. Not much, however, given the revenues of these companies. In the second quarter of 2021 only Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, closed with profits equal to 10.39 billion dollars. According to Lotame analysts, this decline would be due to the fact that several advertisers are choosing to withdraw from the social media market, at least as regards those dedicated to Apple users. The introduction of ATT made it necessary to increase investments to reach the same customers that were reached before. Sheryl Sandberg, operating director of Lotame also explained: “Let’s take a simple example: now to reach a thousand males you have to show the same ad to two thousand people, because you can no longer know who is male and who is female”.

