Because Angelina Jolie was at the Maneskin concert at the Circus Maximus

THE Maneskin they returned home: the band in fact performed in Rome, where it all started. This time there was a crowd of 70 thousand people waiting for them, who invaded the Circus Maximus. Among the numerous fans – young rock fans but also mothers and fathers with little children in tow – there was also an exceptional guest: surprisingly, listening to the music of Maneskin also came Angelina Jolie.

Maneskin, because Angelina Jolie was at their concert

That the Maneskin have managed to conquer the whole world with their talent is certainly no mystery: their fans and fans of their music now come from all over the planet, and among these there are also local VIPs and Hollywood stars.

The concert of the Circus Maximus, which welcomed more than 70,000 people who managed to grab the coveted tickets, saw the many supporters of the band gather. Among them were Anna Foglietta, Anna Ferzetti and the director Gabriele Muccino, but not only. Angelina Jolie, super guest at the Maneskin concert, also came out by surprise. The video of her arrival was broadcast on social networks by Rai Radio 1 and certainly did not go unnoticed.

The reason for the presence of the well-known actress at the event of the year (it is appropriate to say it) is soon explained. The Hollywood star is in the Eternal City to shoot his latest film as a director, Without Blood, which will see her engaged in Italy for some time. This is the film adaptation of Without blood, novel by Alessandro Baricco.

A real special guest for a highly anticipated event in the capital, a great music festival that. it was received with great enthusiasm (but also with some controversy).

Maneskin, the controversy for their concert

The Maneskins have returned home and they did it in style, with a concert that saw them perform on a special stage, one of the most iconic of their hometown, where it all started. It was Via del Corso that hosted them when little more than 18 years of age gave space to their creativity and their immature talent, when they sang Chosen between tourists engaged in shopping sessions and distracted passers-by.

Damiano also remembered it during the concert, addressing that audience that filled the Circus Maximus: “Do you enlighten the whole audience? I would like to understand where you end up. Oh caz *** how many are you. As you know, we started playing in the streets of this city, not very far from here ”.

Then it came X Factor and the rest is history: the victory at the Sanremo Festival, the triumph atEurovision Song Contest which has opened the doors of the most important festivals around the world to them, from Coachella to Lollapalooza. Yet for the concert at the Circus Maximus there was no lack of controversy, when virologists and experts they raised the alarmworried about an exponential growth in Covid cases.

But the overwhelming and exciting concert was held nonetheless and was a success. The Maneskin sang their great hits, the most loved by the public, and did not miss the opportunity to reiterate an important message: “Fuck Putin, fuck the war, fuck the dictators. And to those who disagree: Fuck ”.