Because at 40 we still love Britney Spears

It’s been a long time since the life of Britney Spears, 40 on December 2, 2021, it has nothing to do with music. And to say that thanks to a song and a video that entered the Olympus of pop the singer became the girl they all wanted to be (and also the one that many hated).

In 1998 in … Baby one more time Britney is wearing a uniform that has become iconic: her hair is tied in two ponytails, she is sexy but also a little naive, as she sings in the video that will make her a real pop star. And no, we don’t believe you if you say you’ve never dressed like her at Carnival, Halloween or any other fancy dress party.

Impossible for millennials to forget the video of … Baby one more time o underestimating the impact that Britney Spears, a true pop icon of the 90s, had on the entertainment industry. To refresh your memory, here is the work below.

Britney Spears at only 11 was already in the cast of Mickey Mouse Club with Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera And Justin Timberlake, with whom when he grows up he will also have a tormented love story, which ended between quarrels in 2002.

In 1999 he released his first album which has the title of the famous single … Baby One More Time and has a stratospheric success. In 2000 he published Oops!… I did it again, the long-awaited second album that sells 25 million copies worldwide and consolidates its trademark: the unforgettable choreography.

But beyond the music, what has always fascinated everyone, fans and not, is the private life of Britney Spears, terribly on the lips and under the eyes of the general public. Crises, drugs, love affairs, the relationship with the children and finally the father’s control of his life (which has only been talked about for a few years) I am the one who eventually prevailed over his artistic identity, almost erasing the music and choreography.

Yet, after 20 years, we are still here to talk about her, the pop star par excellence, Britney Spears. Here are the reasons why we still love her at 40, after a 20-year career.

The crises of Britney Spears, messed up as we could be

There is a particular moment in which we can set the beginning of Britney Spears’ painful descent: when the image of the pop star with the head shaved to zero. The use of drugs, the emotional difficulties, the discomfort, the pressures from the media and the family, the battle with the ex-husband for the custody of the children, caused her to collapse definitively in 2007. From that moment until , it seems, last May, there were hospitalizations to detoxify.

The famous act known as conservatorship, in which the singer, pressed by lawyers and driven by a single great reason, that is to regain custody of the children, decides to literally put her life in the hands of her father.

This protection usually takes place for people with mental problems. Britney has decided to resort to it, giving up her freedom, out of love for her two boys. In recent years there has been a lot of talk about how Jamie Spears controlled every aspect of her daughter’s life: who she attended, how many concerts she did, how she treated herself, it even seems that it prevented her from having more children (as stated by Britney herself in court ).

In the middle of last November, the decision of the Superior Court of Los Angeles arrived, which overturned the conservatorship after a long legal battle marked by the dramatic testimony of the singer, who in court this summer had pleaded with the judge to get her back her life.

Love for Kevin Federline’s children and the desire for a daughter

After that Britney Spears was raised by the protection of the father Jamie Spears, duration well 13 years, the singer suddenly found herself … free. She who frees has almost never been. Free to manage her social media, have a glass of champagne, and finally decide how to live her private life with her partner. In short, the simple and normal things that we are all free to do, and that instead until a few days ago she could only do with the consent of her father.

I told the whole world that I was fine and happy, but that’s a lie. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I am so angry that I almost go crazy, and I am depressed.

These were the words of the singer in court after long years of silence. Britney Spears has also found the strength to speak with the help of the movement #FreeBritney who supported and supported her as the singer tried to take back her life.

In a tender Instagram post, Britney also announced a desire to have a third son together with her future husband, Sam Asghari:

I am thinking of having another baby! I would like a little girl. He’s on tiptoe to reach for something… that’s for sure.

This is what Britney Spears writes to accompany the photo posted on Instagram. She is already the mother of two boys, Sean Preston And Jayden James (16 and 15 years), had by her ex-husband Kevin Federline with whom she was married from 2004 to 2006, and who had kept them in foster care at the beginning of her guardianship.

During the deposition last summer, Britney had already expressed the will of have another child when she revealed to the judge that she had been forced by her father to have a contraceptive IUD inserted, in order to prevent any possible pregnancy.

They don’t want me to have any more children.

Below is the post published by the singer in March 2021, a photo with Federline’s children, now teenagers:

We also love Britney Spears for her Instagram profile

For a long time the pop star, under the legal protection of her father, could not even manage her social profiles alone, so much so that between improvised ballet posts, painting sessions and home fashion shows (sometimes funny contents, sometimes cringe, but always tender and joyful) one wondered if his Instagram profile was spontaneous or in some way “driven”. Some days Britney still seemed to be acting like a child.

For a long time, however, her Instagram page was the only place where Britney Spears showed herself and expressed herself, and where we were able to steal something about her. The movement was born in support of the singer #FreeBritney, created by some fans convinced by the posts published by the pop star that she was a “hostage” of her father and that this was a way to ask for help.

#FreeBritney has been a great support to the singer in finding the strength to “fight” in legal ways against her father. A spontaneous movement that immediately called for the cessation of conservatorship with the renunciation of legal guardianship by his father James.

Marriage after freedom: who is the man next to her, Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari, 27, 13 less than Britney, is an Iranian-born personal trainer, model and actor who moved to the United States at the age of 12 to accompany his family. In 2020, it launched its program Asghari Fitness with which it provides members with personalized workout and nutrition programs. Among his students there is obviously also his future wife, the pop star Britney Spears.

He supports and inspires me in everything: in my search for well-being, in my future projects, in everyday life, and above all in my struggle for freedom.

Spears said about her boyfriend. The two have been dating since 2016, and in a post published on 13 September last, Britney Spears announces the engagement with Sam Asghari, there he is:

What we hope is that Britney Spears can now finally enjoy her life and her freedom after her 40th birthday. Whether you celebrate by getting married again to the man you love, spending time with his children or posting funny content on the Instagram page. In short, anything that makes her feel happy and… free.