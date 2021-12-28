Because Barcelona can afford to buy Ferran Torres

The Barcelona is preparing to score an important shot for the 2021/22 season, but also with a view to the future. The Catalan club has bought the Spaniard from Manchester City Ferran Torres, an operation that will bring to the coffers of the English club – as reported by the Spanish sports press – 55 million euros, to which a further 10 million euros in bonuses could be added.

Many wonder how a Barcelona in full economic crisis can put a similar figure on the plate for this operation. The blaugrana closed the 2020/21 season with a red of 481 million euros. A situation that forced the company to deprive itself of Lionel Messi, whose contract could not be renewed. So how does the club do with Ferran Torres?

Why Barcelona can buy Ferran Torres – The salary cap of La Liga

According to the sports newspaper Brand, there are four fundamental factors to consider in order to give the green light to this transfer. Firstly, Barcelona would have enough cash available to close the deal, which was mainly obtained on the basis of credits.

The second theme, certainly more complex, is that of LCPD (Limite de Coste de Plantilla Deportiva), the salary cap of the Spanish Liga which imposes on each club a maximum expenditure for players based on the available budget and which is made up of the players’ salaries, depreciation rates and other items. Aguero’s unfortunate farewell – forced to stop playing due to health problems – the probable departure of Yusuf Demir, contribute to freeing up space in pink from this point of view.

Thirdly, Brand stressed as the president of Barcelona Joan Laporta is negotiating new sponsorship agreements that will allow the company to record higher revenues. Hence also the possibility of raising the threshold of the salary cap referred to above.

Why Barcelona can buy Ferran Torres – The reduction of the wage bill

Finally, still speaking of the salary cap, it should be remembered that Barcelona’s wages have already been reduced by a lot in recent months. The farewells of Lionel Messi, from Antoine Griezmann, of the aforementioned Aguero, and reductions in the salaries of some players including veterans Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba And Sergio Busquets.