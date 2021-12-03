Because Belgium has decided to take sex off the identity card

In the identity cards issued in Belgium there will no longer be any reference to sex. The federal government of the premier Alexander de Croo among its commitments is the fight against “gender inequalities” and has asked its ministers to prepare a bill that aims to eliminate from the documents the definition of “binary categories for men and women”, considered unconstitutional in Belgium.

The judgment of the Court

The need for this intervention derives from a 2019 Constitutional Court ruling which partially annulled some provisions of the transgender law of June 2017, deemed unreasonably restrictive and therefore discriminatory. That legislation allowed trans people to change their sex on documents, without having to prove that they had undergone a whole series of medical and hormonal interventions as was previously required. A male now in Belgium can become a woman simply by claiming to feel like one, and vice versa. To do this, a declaration to the municipality’s marital status office is enough to request a change of sex, an operation that can be done only once in a lifetime (each applicant has a maximum period of six months for a possible rethink). According to the constitutional judges, even this rule, designed to be inclusive, is still discriminatory towards “non-binary” people, those who do not recognize themselves in either of the two genders, at least as regards the fact that sex must also be declared on identification documents.

No to gender X

For this reason, it was initially thought to insert a third gender, that X, which is already done in various countries such as India, Nepal, Argentina, Australia, Canada, and recently also in the United States after a reform wanted by the president. Joe Biden. But Brussels has rejected this solution, wanting to go even further. “This is a solution that was not really desirable because it still assigns people to a category,” he explained to La Libre. Pascale Vielle, lecturer in law at the Catholic University of Louvain. “There was really a unanimous opinion of associations and people concerned that this third gender could become a new stigmatization,” he told the newspaper. Tom Devroye, of the Arc-en-Ciel association.

Gone the sex

So the government decided to completely eliminate the mention of the gender, which has been present in the country on identity cards since 2003, which the Netherlands has also done with a law that will come into force in 2024. The dossier is being dealt with the ministers of justice, Vincent Van Quickenborne (Open Vld) and Internal Affairs, Annelies Verlinden (CD&V), as well as the Secretary of State for Equal Opportunities, Sarah Schlitz, which must take into consideration any technical consequences of this elimination, for example for travel, when the document must also be examined by authorities in other countries. However, sex will not disappear from national registers, only it will no longer be visible on the identity card to respect the privacy of the person.

Lbgt + rights

When it comes to the rights of the LGBT + community, Belgium is one of the most liberal countries in the Union. Here same-sex couples can marry and even adopt children. In 2011 the nation became the first in modern history to be led by an openly gay man, Elio Di Rupo, and in its current executive there is also a transgender minister, Petra De Sutter, the first in Europe to hold the position of Deputy Prime Minister.