Because Bitcoin is still bullish

The value of Bitcoin continues to be subject to careful monitoring by investors, in light of the strong fluctuations that have been occurring for some time.

The listing of the Queen of cryptocurrencies touched i 58,000 dollars, a value previously identified as a possible support. At a later time, however, Bitcoin again surpassed i $ 60,000, although this is not enough to remove the fears related to the reversal of the uptrend of recent months.

Opinions do not agree on this issue, on the contrary many experienced traders are still confident in the rise in value. For what reasons the bearish phase would Bitcoin still be a long way off?

Bitcoin: the forecasts of the experts

Following the failure to overcome the resistance of 63,000 dollars and the subsequent drops below a first support of 62,000 dollars, the Bitcoin charts show a formation “head and shoulders“(Ie” head and shoulders “). Usually the latter envisages the inversion of a trend, an aspect which, however, is not enough to extinguish the bullish forecasts of some analysts.

In a post recently published on his twitter profile, the trader Peter Brandt rejected the hypothesis that Bitcoin has already entered its bearish phase, stating the following:

“The highs of a head and shoulders formation do not always lead to a bear market, at least until the implied target is reached or even beyond. This pattern can also fail (bullish) or turn into bigger (exhausting) congestion. “

Data recently published by Glassnode – company providing data and tools for the analysis of the blockchain – report that about the 34% of the overall supply of Bitcoin is held outside the virtual exchanges or wallets. In other words, the holders of this cryptocurrency who choose to keep it in the long term in special hardware devices – also known as «Cold Wallet» – in the belief that the value is destined to increase significantly. In total, 7.21 million Bitcoins would be stored in these devices, even if Glassnode specifies that a part of them could have been lost following the loss of the USB sticks in which it was deposited.

Does the same scenario look like in 2017?

Numerous analysts have noted that in recent times Bitcoin’s movements appear very similar to those recorded in 2017, between the beginning of September and the end of October.

During this time span the value of the cryptocurrency went from $ 4,110 to $ 6,470, and then touched the level $ 20,000 in December.

In this period, similar growth would bring Bitcoin close to $ 300,000 by December. However, not all traders agree on the latter aspect. After all, the turnaround remains a plausible scenario, even in the presence of optimistic forecasts.