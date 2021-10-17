Because bitcoin remains a good investment despite China’s war

Continues the swing of public and private announcements regarding bitcoin and continues the swing of its quotations. This swing is linked to the high volatility of bitcoin, one of its peculiar characteristics. But, looking at the medium term, for example the last two years characterized by strong fluctuations, the disruptive growth of the bitcoin price in absolute and relative terms is not overlooked.

China from the bitcoin blockade to the launch of the eYuan: what’s behind it and future developments

For example, if we compare the indexes of bitcoin prices and those of the Nasdaq, the American market most linked to innovation and therefore more dynamic, we find that, once the value of the two prices is set at the beginning of the period considered, i.e. 10 October 2019, to date (October 4, 2021) the percentage increases of the two indices are respectively 488% for bitcoin and 95% for the Nasdaq. That is, the value of bitcoin has almost quintupled, while Nasdaq has just under doubled (see chart 1). Therefore, short-term volatility does not prevent bitcoin from being an excellent medium-term investment.

Chart 1. Bitcoin and Nasdaq price indices (base October 4, 2019) source Yahoo finance

Yet, the list of countries that interfere or make bitcoin transactions illegal is longer than the very short list of countries that allow bitcoin payments or even consider bitcoin as their currency (see table 1).

Table 1. Countries where there are prohibitions or severe restrictions on the circulation of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

The will of Chinese hegemony

Even the repeated ones ads from China, while causing slowdowns in growth or even momentary collapses in bitcoin prices, they do not seem able to prevent electronic money from moving in an area that analysts believe is a recovery of the bullish cycle, even if not with the formidable rhythms of last year.

There People’s Bank, through the mouth of the head of consumer rights protection, at the end of August he had warned the population about the risks associated with cryptocurrencies defined as “speculative assets” and inviting them to “look after their wallets”. After a month, the government declared illegal all transactions in cryptocurrencies, causing a drop in the price of bitcoin on a global scale of about 2,500 dollars per bitcoin. But after the fall, transactions resumed and rose over $ 2.2 trillion in October, well above the $ 1.9 billion recorded at the end of September.

China’s attacks are dictated by a variety of reasons, some of which are linked to reasons of prestige, others to fears of the government and the Party regarding the economic and social conditions of the country.

On the first point, namely that of prestige, we find that the government and the banking authorities intend to start spreading one national electronic money. This is an operation that, in Beijing’s intentions, requires that the digital stage be cleared and all attention is focused on the operation of issuing the digital Renminbi. The gamble is important: the currency was, in the years of communist-capitalism, one of the tangible signs of Chinese success. A failure or stumbling blockade of the national digital currency would be a political disaster that Xi Jinping does not intend to suffer.

But there is also another meaning that the issuance of the digital currency has for the government and the Party. They are conducting, at the precise address of the President, a battle against the Chinese web giants, especially against those who hold electronic payment systems so widespread that it has completely displaced the state banks. This process, which has become a real battle in the case of Alibaba, brought to light Beijing’s desire not to give Chinese Big Techs the space to establish themselves as new payment institutions and especially as new financial institutions. Alipay, the company that was supposed to go public with the largest IPO in financial history, has been blocked by the monetary authority and the regulator. It is the stop to the growth of its role as a payment system and above all as a financial institution able to provide loans to small businesses, in a more efficient, less expensive and less “controlled by the regime” way.

The concerns expressed by the Chinese authorities about the volatility of cryptocurrencies or about the solvency of new fintechs such as Alipay, are mainly dictated by the fear of lose, as a government and as a Party, control over consumer credit and especially credit to small businesses.

The desire for Chinese hegemony is therefore expressed both in international terms, aiming to be one of the first countries to adopt an official digital currency, but also by the desire to maintain priority control within the country of credit levers in the hands of the Party and government.

Sentiment towards Bitcoin

These maneuvers by the Chinese government do not ditch the prices in a stable way because in reality, being still a relatively small base of operators, they end up by attract attention and rekindle that libertarian spirit that is among the hallmarks of bitcoin supporters in particular and cryptocurrencies in general.

As bitcoin’s popularity grows, so does the bitcoin investor base. New investors are also the ones with higher expectations of success, and therefore they fuel the general sentiment towards price growth.

If in 2028-2020 there were about 13,000 operators on average per bitcoin, today that number represents the new operators who enter the market every day: they are the ones who push the prices or keep them high even when some government or authorities try to bury their share. value.

