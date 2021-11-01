Because Bitcoins pollute more than some nations

There is no doubt: i Bitcoin and all cryptocurrencies have changed the way money is produced and exchanged. They were born in 2008 as a method of transferring money without banks or states being able to interfere in any way. however, the amount of existing Bitcoins was not infinite: a way to increase its value. Today, a single Bitcoin is worth $ 50,000. But to find and exchange them takes a lot electric energy.









Why do they consume so much energy?

For Bitcoins to go from one person to another as a form of payment, they must be found and validated by someone – this someone, who is commonly known as “miner”, he earns 6.25 Bitcoins for every Bitcoin package he verifies as real and not counterfeit and places on the market. So the more cryptocurrency you find, the more you earn: to do this, however, you need a very powerful computer, which can work on very high calculation values. And a single pc is not enough to really earn. Not to mention the cooling systems that keep computers from overheating.

This is how entire industrial warehouses full of computers were born whose sole purpose is to validate Bitcoin: gigantic data centers around the world. For years they have mostly been in China, but now the United States is on the rise. Only 7 of these “mining groups” possess 80% of the computing power in the industry.

In addition to emissions, generating Bitcoin produces tons of electronic junk: every computer or device that is not of the latest generation is in fact thrown away.

A few numbers

Creating Bitcoin alone consumes roughly 91 terawatt-hours of electricity per year, more than it uses Finland with its 5.5 million inhabitants. It consumes seven times more electricity than all of Google’s global operations. A third of the cooling systems in the United States are used for data centers where Bitcoins are generated. Electricity production has increased tenfold in the past five years. The peak was reached in May 2021: for each coin extracted, at least 13 years of electricity consumption of a typical American family were consumed.

Even the digital world is therefore not immune to pollution and the production of emissions.